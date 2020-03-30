Don’t know about you guys, but from where we’re sat it feels like the world of climbing has been crying out for a proper collaboration for ages now. With that in mind, we’re happy to report that the lovely folks over at Montane have recently joined forces with the British Mountaineering Council to bring us a carefully curated collection of products; products which have been designed with the super relaxed, no-nonsense, climbers who aspire to spend every second of every day at the crag very much in mind.

What’s more, this team up isn’t just about selling nice bits of kit. It’s also about making a real positive impact to our outdoor spaces which is, let’s face it, something we can all get on board with.

Montane will be donating 5% of the Montane x BMC collaboration’s sales to the BMC’s Access and Conservation Trust’s ‘Moors For The Future’ project (which is part of The Climate Project campaign).

The ‘Moors For The Future’ project, which helps to recover the English moors through peat bog restoration, might sound like a pretty unexciting cause but it’s actually a very important factor in the fight against climate change. That’s because our moorlands grow a plant called sphagnum and sphagnum can, believe it or not, lay claim to being one of the most important plants on the planet – taking, when growing healthily at least, more carbon out of the atmosphere than a tropical rainforest.

Peat moorlands cover 15% of the UK but many have been dug up, drained, or destroyed. Moors for the Future was founded back in 2003 as a way of fighting back against the degradation and since then they’ve transformed nearly 8,000 acres of peat moors across the Peak District and South Pennines.

In a nutshell then, if you like climbing, want some cool / good gear to wear while climbing, and care about tackling climate change you’ll love what the Montane x BMC range is all about. We’ve picked out some of our favourite items and curated them below for your viewing pleasure.

Montane Men’s Trad T-Shirt – Like all the best adventure t-shirts in the world this one gives off just the right amount of “Hey. I get out there” aura without wildly overdoing it. Perfect at the crag, perfect at the indoor bouldering centre, perfect in the pub after; it comes in ‘Inca Gold’, ‘Redwood’, and ‘Charcoal’.

It’s a high quality, lightweight, and quick drying t-shirt that brings together a DRI RELEASE cotton blend with POLYGIENE permanent odour control. If you’ve not worn the POLYGIENE before, it basically means you can wear it loads more before it gets smelly. Ideal for those hate doing doing laundry and love getting active. Big shoutout for the lovely cams graphic as well. Lovely stuff.

Head here for more on the Montane Trad T-Shirt.

Montane Men’s Off Limits Cotton Hoodie – Much like the name suggests, there’s nowhere you couldn’t go in this most excellent of hoodies. Organic cotton meets recycled polyester here, leaving you with a luxurious feeling soft casual hoodie that’s perfect for them post crag hangouts.

It’s available in ‘Orion Blue’, ‘Redwood’, and ‘Slate’.

Head here for more on the Montane Off Limits Cotton Hoodie.

Montane Men’s On-Sight Pants – As any intermediate or expert climber who’s progressed up the ladder from climbing kook up through climbing beginner will tell you, it’s very easy to forget about your legs and make it all about the arms and torso while climbing. That’s a classic and fundamental error though as the legs, when used correctly, can elevate your climbing technique to ‘Honnold-esque’ heights.

All of which leads us sort of neatly onto the discussion of climbing pants, more specifically Montane’s On-Sight Pants; a stretch organic pair of trousers that’s tough enough to handle itself at the wall or on the rock, and which has also been expertly styled to double up as comfortable casual wear. It comes in ‘Orion Blue’, ‘Redwood’, and ‘Slate’. There’s also, it’s worth nothing, a version of these pants which have been designed specifically for women.

Head here for more on the Montane Men’s On-Sight Pants.

Head here for more on the Montane Women’s On-Sight Pants.

Montane Finger Jam Chalk Bag – Any climber worth their chalk will tell you about that little rush they get when clipping on their chalk bag. It’s a rush that says “It’s on”, a rush that says “Let’s climb.”

Montane, who remember have developed all the products in this range in conjunction with the British Mountaineering Council, have really channeled into the essence of that little chalk bag adrenaline rush with the Montane Finger Jam.

With a secure stretch fabric drawcord closure, a nicely positioned brush holder loop, an ergonomically shaped stiffened rim and a fleece lining to assist with chalk distribution this is one really neat little bag. It also looks dead stylish, and is available in four different colours.

Head here for more on the Montane Finger Jam Chalk Bag.

Montane Rock Up 20 – There’s an old proverb in the world of outdoors and adventure which warns of the dangers of getting a climber talking about climbing packs. If it’s a good one, like the Montane Rock Up 20 undoubtedly is, then they’ll happily spend hours telling you about every single feature on it. They’ll tell you how much they like the padded, air mesh, back panel. They’ll tell you how much they like the ergonomic climb specific harness and fit.

They will tell you how much they like the off-centre Click and Go chest harness strap, the streamlined shape for unrestricted movement, the top rope strap, the asymetric drawcord opening with CordLock quick release and bivi flap. They might go on to spell out in detail why they’re really, really, into the side compression straps, and the multiple gear clip loops, and the fact it’s hydration bladder compatible.

Long story short, the Rock Up 20 is a really good backpack.

Head here for more on the Montane Rock Up 20.

Montane Men’s Jam Hoodie Pull-On – This hoodie, the Jam Hoodie Pull-On by Montane, uses a thermally efficient fabric called THERMO LITE. This fabric provides wearers with a superb warmth to weight ratio, and its super stretchy nature means it serves up the kind of all day comfort that dreams are made of. Its lightweight, and un-bulky, construction makes it a great companion on both indoor and outdoor climbing sessions.

The DRI RELEASE cotton blend and POLYGIENE here means there’s permanent odour control, while the external chest zip pocket is ideally positioned for storing valuables like your phone and / or delicious snacks (valuable and delicious snacks). The lycra bound nature of the hood also means it’ll fit neatly under your helmet. The Jam Hoodie Pull-On comes in ‘Orion Blue’, ‘Redwood’, and ‘Slate’.

We like it. We like it a lot.

Head here for more on the Montane Jam Hoodie Pull-On.

Head here to check out the Montane x BMC range.

Head here for more information on the ‘Moors For The Future’ project.

