Win A Bundle of Montane X BMC Gear | Giveaway

British outdoor clothing brand, Montane, are giving you the chance to win a rucksack stuffed full of their new climbing clothing

Let’s face it – even though travel restrictions are beginning to ease, nobody wants to be heading to the UK’s beaches right now; especially after pictures emerged of a packed Bournemouth beach following record temperatures last week.

“The Montane X BMC range … will see you right no matter the level of your climbing adventure”

With this in mind, we’re teaming up with British outdoor clothing legends, Montane, to bring you a bundle that’ll keep you looking fresh as you head to the hills in an effort to escape the beach-going masses.

Evening cragging at Stanage Edge? Or perhaps you’re a lucky Scotsman with the Highlands right on your doorstep? Either way, the Montane X BMC range – which was released earlier this year – will see you right no matter the level of your climbing adventure.

On top of getting you looking crag-ready, Montane are donating 5% of the Montane X BMC collaboration’s sales to the BMC’s Access and Conservation Trust’s ‘Moors For The Future’ project (which is part of The Climate Project campaign). The ‘Moors For The Future’ project is helping to recover the English moors through peat bog restoration.

As well as a brand new Montane Rock Up 20, you’ll find the following clothing packed into the bag, depending on your gender:

Women’s Kit

Men’s Kit

Click Here To Enter Our Draw

By entering the competition you agree to be entered into the Mpora and Montane newsletter databases. These can both be unsubscribed from at any time.

Good luck! We’ll announce the winner in a couple of week’s time.

