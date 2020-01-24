“So with the foundation we support skateparks in low income or challenged areas, and we’ve been doing it for 18 years,” he tells me, “We’ve helped to fund over 900 skateparks in the US, and we have an international partnership with Skateistan so we’ve helped to fund their projects in South Africa and Cambodia. It’s the work I’m most proud of and it’s work, in all honesty, that’s just begun.”

In addition to his philanthropic projects, Hawk’s passion for the progression and wellbeing of skateboarding, and his enthusiasm towards still being a fixture on the circuit, can be seen in the way he’s jumped at the chance to co-host the Nitro World Games with Travis Pastrana in Cardiff this May.

“It came about because I was one of the hosts of the first Nitro World Games in Salt Lake City, in 2016, and I really enjoyed it. I enjoyed the format, I enjoyed the pacing of it, I enjoyed the fact they were showcasing my sport,” he says, “With the World Games in Wales, I was extra excited because they were adding vert to the programme and there are very few vertical contests these days especially for skaters. I feel like it’s kind of a lost art despite it being just as progressive as it ever was.”

Of course, I couldn’t let a chat with the Tony Hawk go by without asking him about the video game series that changed everything; a video game series that in the early noughties was as much a fixture of my life as air, crisps, and romantic feelings towards the girl I sat next to in maths. And it wasn’t just a fixture in my life either, at one point it felt like everyone in the world was on that exact same button-bashing bandwagon.

“The idea that it inspired a generation of kids to take up skating or, at the very least, appreciate skating is something I’m very proud of”

In 2000, the two biggest selling Playstation games of the year were Activision’s Tony Hawk Pro Skater and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2. Between them, these iconic games sold over 2.8 million copies during a single lap of the sun and went on to shift a total of 6.7 million copies overall. Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3, released in 2001, didn’t do badly either – racking up a total of 2.1 million sales. The music, the graphics, the sleepovers where you’d play H-O-R-S-E until 4am; yes, the THPS video game franchise was skateboarding’s early 21st century gateway drug and we couldn’t get enough of it.

“I’m hugely proud of it,” Hawk tells me, “I never imagined it would resonate beyond skaters. And the idea that it inspired a generation of kids to take up skating or, at the very least, appreciate skating is something I’m very proud of. It changed my life in terms of recognition, in terms of finances, in terms of longevity. I mean the reason that I’ve probably been able to skate into my fifties, and still be considered relevant or recognised at all, is because of the video game for sure.”