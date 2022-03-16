You’d be forgiven if you haven’t yet heard of Icelandic-based 66º North, especially if you usually lean towards the tried and tested traditional ski brands, when it comes to buying a ski jacket. 66º North have, however, been around since 1926, originally creating clothing for Icelandic fishermen braving the North Atlantic elements.
To put things simply, 66º North makes impressively technical outdoor gear to survive the pretty tough conditions you can come to expect to see out in Iceland. So, when they hit us up to test out this new technical three-layer jacket, we couldn’t turn down the invite, promptly taking it for a blast around the slopes of Kuhtai.
What Is It?
So the 66˚ North Skaftafell is essentially a technical three-layer jacket that’s versatile enough to join you in all sorts of climates and activities. This is largely thanks to the Gore-Tex Infinium membrane that covers the whole of the jacket. The jacket is cut to move with you through dynamic movements (we’re thinking downhill skiing), while being breathable and comfortable enough to not slow you down over long ascents.
