The Fabric

Gore Infinium is a windstopper fabric that’s been designed to make windproof clothing as durable, water resistant and as highly breathable as possible, which, to us, is all essential stuff for staying comfortable while you’re out skiing in the hills. Brands often like to cover their jackets in membranes that can stand up to a soaking, but, more often than not, you don’t require that much waterproofing as, when you’re skiing in the high mountains, it’s more likely to snow than rain.

Although Infinium is classed as a windproof material, it still upholds a good level of water repellency for those powder hunting tree skiing days. We found this fabric to be the ideal choice for a ski jacket: it was very unrestrictive when we were slashing around the resort and, when you begin to work up a sweat, we found that breathable membrane more than capable of dumping any unwanted moisture.

Photo: Chris Burkard taking the Skaftafell jacket for a shred in northern Iceland

The Fit

The fit’s pretty spot on and in line with many other brands. We opted for the large and it fits me great with a down jacket layered beneath for warmth. As I mentioned previously, the jacket felt really unrestrictive, and while this is largely thanks to a supple face fabric, the cut of the jacket has been built to not restrict you in any way.

There’s a men’s and women’s versions of these jackets available, they both share the same colour choices of blue, grey and yellow, so it’s just the fit that changes.