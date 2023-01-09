In what is quickly becoming one of the go-to stops in every freeriders’ calendar, the Arc’teryx Freeride Academy is, once again, gracing the slopes of St Anton am Arlberg for this season. Promising clinics with Arc’teryx athletes, beginner ‘how to’ sessions and a packed evening schedule, the festival is stepping things up a notch following on from its success last year.

Running from 2-5 February, the festival offers everyone from aspiring freeriders to weather-beaten veterans the chance to sample some of the finest freeride terrain in Europe found in St Anton am Arlberg. Along with expert guiding sessions for all abilities, Arc’teryx are offering you the chance to ski with some of their athletes, including Eric “Hjorleifson and Sam Kuch from North America and Silvia Moser and Max Kroneck on the European side.

Everything there is to know about dialling in the dark art of freeriding is covered within the clinics, including: touring, avalanche safety, ski alpinism and photography. There are also women’s-specific clinics available, ensuring everyone is able to push their ski or snowboard experience to the next level.

“The support and passion from St. Anton town and local community has always been amazing and it’s awesome to be heading back for the 2023 Arc’teryx Freeride Academy. We’re stoked to be able to really build on last year with a refreshed clinic offering, a stacked off-mountain program and an even greater number of world-class freeriders” says Stéphane Tenailleau, Director of Marketing at Arc’teryx

Full details on the Arc’teryx Freeride Academy and the complete clinic program can be viewed here: freeride-stanton.arcteryxacademy.com/

