Armada Baxter Insulated Jacket | Review

Why We Chose The Armada Baxter Insulated Jacket: Stylish, comfortable, affordable and environmentally-friendly fill.

Price: £160

Back in 2002, Armada came into being. Unlike the Spanish Armada that was made up of 130 ships and set sail from Corunna in May 1588, the Armada of 2002 didn’t sink to the bottom of the deep blue. Instead, the ski brand founded by ski / snowboard photographer Chris O’Connell and a team of owner-riders consisting of Tanner Hall, JP Auclair, JF Cusson, Julien Regnier and Boyd Easley – backed by British venture capitalists – went from strength to strength; eventually being bought by the Finnish winter sports conglomerate Amer Sports for $4.1 million in 2017.

Why are we telling you this exactly? For fun? We don’t see anyone else laughing here, do you? No, we’re telling you this because we’ve included the Armada Baxter Insulated Jacket in our Ski 100 and, rather than just jumping straight into it without warming you up first, we’ve decided to do you a service and paint a little picture of the brand’s story beforehand; give everything a bit of context, a backdrop, if you will, upon which we can hang the product’s key information.

Let’s have at it, shall we?

Materials and Insulation

The fabric used here is 100% polyester. It has, as is market standard these days, gone through a DWR (Durable Water Repellent) treatment for additional protection against the elements. Speaking of protection against the elements, the jacket’s waterproof and breathability level is 10k on both fronts – a rating that’s plenty high enough for piste and park. It has a taffeta lining.

The Baxter has an 80g 90% recycled Polyfill in the body, and a 60g 90 recycled polyester fill in the hood and sleeves.