Skiing

Armada Baxter Insulated Jacket | Review

Look cool and feel warm with the affordable Armada Baxter Insulated Jacket

Why We Chose The Armada Baxter Insulated Jacket: Stylish, comfortable, affordable and environmentally-friendly fill.

Price: £160

Back in 2002, Armada came into being. Unlike the Spanish Armada that was made up of 130 ships and set sail from Corunna in May 1588, the Armada of 2002 didn’t sink to the bottom of the deep blue. Instead, the ski brand founded by ski / snowboard photographer Chris O’Connell and a team of owner-riders consisting of Tanner Hall, JP Auclair, JF Cusson, Julien Regnier and Boyd Easley – backed by British venture capitalists – went from strength to strength; eventually being bought by the Finnish winter sports conglomerate Amer Sports for $4.1 million in 2017. 

Why are we telling you this exactly? For fun? We don’t see anyone else laughing here, do you? No, we’re telling you this because we’ve included the Armada Baxter Insulated Jacket in our Ski 100 and, rather than just jumping straight into it without warming you up first, we’ve decided to do you a service and paint a little picture of the brand’s story beforehand; give everything a bit of context, a backdrop, if you will, upon which we can hang the product’s key information.  

Let’s have at it, shall we?

Materials and Insulation

The fabric used here is 100% polyester. It has, as is market standard these days, gone through a DWR (Durable Water Repellent) treatment for additional protection against the elements. Speaking of protection against the elements, the jacket’s waterproof and breathability level is 10k on both fronts – a rating that’s plenty high enough for piste and park. It has a taffeta lining. 

The Baxter has an 80g 90% recycled Polyfill in the body, and a 60g 90 recycled polyester fill in the hood and sleeves.

Features

If you’re planning on spending a bunch of time lapping the park, splat-landing on your arse / face / torso from time to time, you’re going to want a jacket that you know, deep in your gut, is going to keep the wet stuff out. Fortunately, the Baxter Insulated Jacket is 100% seam sealed – meaning you don’t have to worry about unwelcome dampness killing your kicker-hitting buzz. 

The jacket has a helmet compatible hood for the lid-wearers among you, and a microfleece chin guard for additional comfort and warmth. The Baxter also has elastic hems and elastic cuffs, features that serve to enhance that ‘locked in’ feeling of comfort and which, by their very nature, help to keep the outside out and the inside in.

The Armada Baxter Insulated Jacket has ever-reliable YKK zippers. 

Conclusion

Some cool insulated ski jackets cost an arm, a leg, a kidney, and your entire life savings. Some insulated cool ski jackets though, like the sub-zero cool Baxter Insulated Jacket from Armada, cost a very reasonable £159.99. It’d be a bit Tory cabinet minister to say this jacket is “cheap as chips” but we do genuinely think you’ll be hard pushed to find a more stylish insulated ski jacket, that’ll keep you as warm as this one will, at such a reasonable price point. 

