Skiing

Armada Bergs Insulated Jacket | Review

In terms of ticking boxes, the Bergs Insulated Jacket from Armada is a hard one to beat

Why We Chose The Armada Bergs Insulated Jacket: Sustainable, practical, and stylish.

Price: £220

Founded in the heady days of 2002, a year when Team GB won Olympic gold at curling thanks to Rhona Martin’s “stone of destiny” and Britain’s Alain Baxter won an Olympic bronze in men’s ski slalom only to be disqualified later for a failed drugs test, Armada really have gone from strength to strength in the almost two decades since then. Quick question. Where the hell have all the years gone? Time is a bullet train, heading in one direction and one direction only my friend.

“A progressive, forward-thinking, and sustainably-produced piece of outerwear”

Speaking of time, there’s something wonderfully throwback and retro about Armada’s Bergs Insulated Jacket; an aesthetic nod to the good old days wrapped around a progressive, forward-thinking, and sustainably-produced piece of outerwear. We like it. You’ll like it too.

Materials and Insulation

The main fabric used is 100% polyester. A function first number, the jacket’s 10k waterproof / 10k breathability plain weave is infused with C6 DWR for water resistance. The Bergs is free of harmful for the environment, harmful for human health, PFOA and PFOS solvents. 

Armada are, we’re happy to report, fully getting on the wagon when it comes to the outdoor industry’s move towards producing more sustainable products. The Bergs Insulated Jacket is a good example of this shift with its 40g 90% recycled Polyfill.  

Features

With its CORDURA reinforcement on the shoulder and forearms, the Bergs is more than tough to handle all manner of scrapes, scuffs, and mishaps.

The jacket has an adjustable hem, adjustable cuffs, to help you optimise a ‘locked-in’ feel – especially useful, we think you’ll agree, when the elements are kicking up a stinker. The Bergs is also 100% seam sealed, meaning you can worry less about the wet getting in and killing your buzz. The hood is helmet compatible and has a reinforced brim, while the chin guard has a microfleece lining to enhance comfort and warmth.

Practicality is the name of the game here with pockets aplenty, ideal for the skiers who crave such things. There’s microfleece lined hand warmer pockets, there’s a lift pass pocket, there’s an internal mesh drop pocket and, perhaps nicest of all, an external-access music pocket with headphone port. If you can’t live without your jams, you’ll dig this touch in particular.

The Bergs Insulated Jacket has always-reliable YKK zippers, and a Taffeta lining.

Conclusion

Want to stay warm? Want to be stylish? Want both of those things in a tough, functional, and throwback piece of ski outerwear that’s been made with sustainability very much in mind? Look no further than the extremely rad Armada Bergs Insulated Jacket.

Topics:

Armada Ski 100 2020/21

