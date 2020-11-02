Armada Bergs Insulated Jacket | Review

Why We Chose The Armada Bergs Insulated Jacket: Sustainable, practical, and stylish.

Price: £220

Founded in the heady days of 2002, a year when Team GB won Olympic gold at curling thanks to Rhona Martin’s “stone of destiny” and Britain’s Alain Baxter won an Olympic bronze in men’s ski slalom only to be disqualified later for a failed drugs test, Armada really have gone from strength to strength in the almost two decades since then. Quick question. Where the hell have all the years gone? Time is a bullet train, heading in one direction and one direction only my friend.

“A progressive, forward-thinking, and sustainably-produced piece of outerwear”

Speaking of time, there’s something wonderfully throwback and retro about Armada’s Bergs Insulated Jacket; an aesthetic nod to the good old days wrapped around a progressive, forward-thinking, and sustainably-produced piece of outerwear. We like it. You’ll like it too.

Materials and Insulation

The main fabric used is 100% polyester. A function first number, the jacket’s 10k waterproof / 10k breathability plain weave is infused with C6 DWR for water resistance. The Bergs is free of harmful for the environment, harmful for human health, PFOA and PFOS solvents.

Armada are, we’re happy to report, fully getting on the wagon when it comes to the outdoor industry’s move towards producing more sustainable products. The Bergs Insulated Jacket is a good example of this shift with its 40g 90% recycled Polyfill.