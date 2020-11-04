Atomic Hawx Prime 115 S W Ski Boots 2020 – 2021 | Review - Mpora

Skiing

Atomic Hawx Prime 115 S W Ski Boots 2020 – 2021 | Review

New for this season, Atomic have ensured that women with wider feet can get that classic Hawx precision and performance

Why we chose the Atomic Hawx Prime 115 S W: Precise, customisable, women’s specific fit

Flex: 115
Last: 100mm
Forward Lean: 13°,15° or 17°
BSL:  285 mm (24.0)
Binding Compatibility:
Weight (per boot): 1612g (24.0)
Price: £440

Atomic introduced their Hawx Prime boot in a 115 flex for the 2020 / 21 season, ensuring that expert women with wider feet can now benefit from the same level of stiffness and performance as the narrower Hawx Ultra version.

The streamlined and stiff construction, combined with comfort and personalisation, deliver an all-round performance boot for expert women, and a welcome addition to Atomic’s best-selling all-mountain range.

Atomic Hawx Prime 115 S W Build

The highlight of the Atomic Hawx range is its Prolite construction. Instead of taking pre-existing boots as their starting point and shaving off weight where possible, Atomic start from scratch and include only the most essential aspects for the boot. The result is an efficient and lightweight boot.

Don’t think, however, that lightweight means flimsy. Atomic reinforce their Hawx boots’ crucial areas to guarantee strength. The energy backbone, for example, provides rearward support and more direct lateral energy transmission – essentially more power for edge grip.

“Don’t think, however, that lightweight means flimsy”

You can’t really beat the Hawx Prime 115’s stiffness. A 115 flex is for skiers who know exactly what they’re doing and have the skill to manipulate the boot. Atomic’s Power Shift technology enables you to adjust the boot’s flex with the insertion of a rear spine screw, and the boot’s forward lean is similarly adjustable by sliding the power control.

Atomic Hawx Prime 115 S W Fit

We appreciate Atomic’s decision to create a high-performance boot that doesn’t demand the most restrictive fit. Whilst the general consensus remains that (at least for precision skiing) tight is right, the Hawx Prime’s 100mm last and build accommodates slightly wider feet and higher insteps.

The female anatomy is considered. A lower cuff than the men’s series enables the boot to sit correctly on shorter frames, and a wider cuff fitted with a removable spoiler enables the cuff width to increase by an extra size so you can wave goodbye to both calf pinching and boot swimming.

Atomic invested a great deal of thought into their new liners resulting in the Hawx Prime 115’s customisable Mimic Platinum W 3M Thinsulate Liner.

At the top end of Atomic’s liner range, Hawx Prime receives the Platinum liner boasting three different memory foam zones (ankles, sides, and tongue). A pre-shaped heel and ankle area secures your foot in the back of the boot and prolongs the integrity of the liner’s shape

“Atomic invested a great deal of thought into their new liners”

3M Thinsulate insulation works to keep your feet warm and continues to do so even when wet. Add Atomic’s heat-moulding customisation process to the shell, cuff, and liner and you’ve got a boot that offers stiffness, personalised comfort, and warmth.

Who Is The Atomic Hawx Prime 115 S W For?

Unless you’re an advanced skier we wouldn’t recommend the Atomic Hawx 115 S W due to its stiff flex. Plenty of options exist for skiers not yet operating at expert level because Atomic also offer the Hawx Prime’s in an 85, 95, and 105 flex. Consider the Atomic Hawx’s narrower sister the Hawx Ultra S W, if you have narrow feet or if you want the closest possible fit for precision.

“For women at the top of their game… the Atomic Hawx Prime 115 S W will help you soar to new heights”

It’s a breath of fresh air to find a boot specifically enabling women to push skiing to the max, without opting for the severity of a race boot (or, in the case of shorter folk, a junior race boot). For women at the top of their game who value a more accommodating fit, the Atomic Hawx Prime 115 S W will help you soar to new heights.

What Is The Atomic Hawx Prime 115 S W Good At?

Comfort: 8/10
Precision: 9/10
Customisation: 8/10

