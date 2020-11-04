Why we chose the Atomic Hawx Prime 115 S W: Precise, customisable, women’s specific fit

Flex: 115

Last: 100mm

Forward Lean: 13°,15° or 17°

BSL: 285 mm (24.0)

Binding Compatibility:

Weight (per boot): 1612g (24.0)

Price: £440

Atomic introduced their Hawx Prime boot in a 115 flex for the 2020 / 21 season, ensuring that expert women with wider feet can now benefit from the same level of stiffness and performance as the narrower Hawx Ultra version.

The streamlined and stiff construction, combined with comfort and personalisation, deliver an all-round performance boot for expert women, and a welcome addition to Atomic’s best-selling all-mountain range.

Atomic Hawx Prime 115 S W Build

The highlight of the Atomic Hawx range is its Prolite construction. Instead of taking pre-existing boots as their starting point and shaving off weight where possible, Atomic start from scratch and include only the most essential aspects for the boot. The result is an efficient and lightweight boot.

Don’t think, however, that lightweight means flimsy. Atomic reinforce their Hawx boots’ crucial areas to guarantee strength. The energy backbone, for example, provides rearward support and more direct lateral energy transmission – essentially more power for edge grip.

“Don’t think, however, that lightweight means flimsy”

You can’t really beat the Hawx Prime 115’s stiffness. A 115 flex is for skiers who know exactly what they’re doing and have the skill to manipulate the boot. Atomic’s Power Shift technology enables you to adjust the boot’s flex with the insertion of a rear spine screw, and the boot’s forward lean is similarly adjustable by sliding the power control.