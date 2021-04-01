Well, well, well. What a winter it’s been. We thought we knew everything there was to know about partying hard in the cold months. Over the years we’d been there, we’d seen it, and we’d got the t-shirt. Winter 2020 / 2021, however, has easily surpassed all of our wildest expectations when it comes to drinking, dancing, and socialising, in ski gear.

To celebrate this most banging of winter seasons, Lockdown Rockdown, a specialist tour company that specialises in serving up the good times for skiers in the mountains (and nothing but the good times), have compiled this collection of the best apres ski party photos from the winter just gone.

“Sure, normally, I’m spilling beers over other people rather than just myself”

On the subject of all these fun-filled apres shenanigans, Lockdown Rockdown co-founder Hugh J. Hardonferzeparte said “This winter I’ve done a lot of Zoom quizzes, done a lot of drinking alone, and haven’t been skiing. Not even once. It’s been a pretty normal ski season for me to be fair.

“Sure, normally, I’m spilling beers over other people rather than just myself but apart from that, and all the revision of obscure capital cities I’ve been doing, it’s basically been business as usual. Pandemic or no pandemic, there ain’t no stopping this party train. No, but in all seriousness, I’ve got nothing left. There isn’t a drop of moisture left in my body, and my tear ducts are shrivelled up like tiny little prunes.”

The best apres ski photos of winter 2020 / 2021





















Meant to be an April Fool’s Day this but realised, now we’ve come to publish it, that it’s actually just a bit depressing isn’t it? Much like April Fool’s Day at the best of times to be fair. Well, have a good one. Stay safe. Let’s hope we’re back in the mountains, and back on the après ski, next winter. Cheers!

