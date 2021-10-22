Choosing the best ski for you can make or break your ski trip. Skis are the tools that can open up a world of new terrain, or turn the mountain into a nightmare. But why’s it so tricky to select the right ski for you? Well, that’s because, to be honest, there isn’t a one size fits all ski that’ll work across the board. One person’s dream single ski quiver will be another’s idea of a bad day out.

Finding the best ski for you will be based on your ability level, budget and, most importantly, where you like to spend the most time on the mountain. Park rats, ex-ski racers, freeride fanatics, and people who like to ski a bit of everything – there’s quite literally a pair of skis to suit any type of ski style, and this amount of choice can quickly become pretty confusing.

That’s where we come in. We’ve hand selected the best skis for the 2021 – 2022 winter season to help you to select the right pair of planks. Still unsure about what the best pair of skis are for you? Then check out our full, in-depth, Ski 100 buyers’ guide where you’ll find 45 of the best skis out there for this season.

Best Skis 2021 – 2022