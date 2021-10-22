The Best Skis For 2021 - 2022 | Skis To Match Every Ability And Ski Style - Mpora

Skiing

The Best Skis For 2021 – 2022 | Skis To Match Every Ability And Ski Style

Here's our pick of the best all-mountain, carving, freestyle, freeride and ski touring skis for 2021/22

Choosing the best ski for you can make or break your ski trip. Skis are the tools that can open up a world of new terrain, or turn the mountain into a nightmare. But why’s it so tricky to select the right ski for you? Well, that’s because, to be honest, there isn’t a one size fits all ski that’ll work across the board. One person’s dream single ski quiver will be another’s idea of a bad day out.

“There isn’t a one size fits all ski that’ll work across the board”

Finding the best ski for you will be based on your ability level, budget and, most importantly, where you like to spend the most time on the mountain. Park rats, ex-ski racers, freeride fanatics, and people who like to ski a bit of everything – there’s quite literally a pair of skis to suit any type of ski style, and this amount of choice can quickly become pretty confusing.

That’s where we come in. We’ve hand selected the best skis for the 2021 – 2022 winter season to help you to select the right pair of planks. Still unsure about what the best pair of skis are for you? Then check out our full, in-depth, Ski 100 buyers’ guide where you’ll find 45 of the best skis out there for this season.

Best Skis 2021 – 2022

  • Scott Pure Pro 109Ti – Best Freeride Ski
  • Head Oblivion 94 – Best Playful All-Mountain Ski
  • K2 MindBender 108 Ti – Best Fat All-Mountain Ski
  • Line Vision 108 – Best Playful Touring Ski
  • Faction Prodigy 1.0 – Best Freestyle Ski
  • Salomon QST Blank – Best Powder Ski
  • Black Crows Corvus Freebird – Best Fat Touring Ski
  • Black Diamond Cirque 78 – Best Ski Mountaineering Ski
  • Line Blade – Best Carving Ski
  • Nordica Enforcer 100 – Best Sub-100 mm All-Mountain Ski

Scott Pure Pro 109Ti 

Mpora Choice Winner: Best Freeride Ski
Lengths (cm): 182, 190
Sidecut (mm): 142 / 109 / 128 (190 cm)
Radius: 23m (190 cm)
Rocker Profile: Rocker-Camber-Rocker
Weight (per ski): 2,000g

Give the Swiss freeride maestro, Mr Jeremie Heitz, the option to design his own ski entirely from the ground up, and you’ll come out with this, the all-new Scott Pure Pro 109Ti. As you can expect, it’s got some standard Heitz design: the Pure Pro is stiff, wide and carries a pretty demanding shape.

We were blown away by these skis while testing them out in Damuls, but it’s got to be said that they’ve got to be piloted by a pair of pretty capable legs, although with that said, we’d expect nothing less from a pair of skis designed by Mr Jeremie Heitz.

Selected for the 21/22 Mpora Ski 100. Check out our full Scott Pure Pro 109Ti Review here

Head Oblivion 94

Mpora Choice Winner: Best Playful All-Mountain Ski
Lengths (cm): 163, 170, 177, 184
Sidecut (mm): 128 / 94 / 118 (184 cm)
Radius: 22.8m (184 cm)
Rocker Profile: Rocker-Camber-Rocker

The Head Oblivion 94 is a twin tipped all-mountain ski that loves to play across the entire mountain – and that’s the exact reason the skis were selected as an Mpora Choice Winner. . Being a ski designed to thrive in and out of the park, the Oblivion 94 has a burly build – both the bases, topsheets and  sidewalls are incredibly durable to survive box hits and shark infested sidecountry.

If you’re a playful intermediate – expert rider who likes the idea of a single ski quiver that can excel in the park, then the Oblivion 94s have to be at the top of your list. They strike that ideal combination of a playful shape and rocker profile, with an all-mountain platform, giving you a tool that’ll be happy no matter where on the mountain you find yourself.

Selected for the 21/22 Mpora Ski 100. Check out our full Head Oblivion 94 Review here

K2 MindBender 108 Ti

Mpora Choice Winner: Best Fat All-Mountain Ski
Lengths (cm): 172, 179, 186, 193
Sidecut (mm): 136 / 108 / 125
Radius: 22.9m (186 cm)
Rocker Profile: Rocker-Camber-Rocker
Weight (per ski): 2,230g

Ever since its inception in 2020, we’ve been big fans of the Mindbender range of freeride skis from K2. Their blend of metal powder and creative shaping created an extremely lively ski that’s able to mix things up with the turn shapes and style.

The K2 Mindbender 108 Ti offers up a bucket load of power and stability for intermediate – expert riders, in a mid-fat package. The Mindbender 108 would be a great pair of skis for someone who loves to charge around the mountain, while seeking out fresh powder spots.

Selected for the 21/22 Mpora Ski 100. Check out our full K2 Mindbander 108tI Review here

Line Vision 108

Mpora Choice Winner: Best Playful Touring Ski
Lengths (cm): 175, 183, 189
Sidecut (mm): 142 / 108 / 128
Radius: 19.5m
Rocker Profile: Rocker-Camber-Rocker
Weight (per ski): 1,605g

The Line Vision 108 is a touring ski designed exactly the way you’d expect Line to go about making a touring ski: with heaps of playfulness and slarve-ability. This playfulness has been achieved through the use of ‘THC’ – Lines construction technique that combines carbon aramid and fibreglass. These three materials all vibrate at different frequencies, which creates a well-tuned ski that’s able to absorb many of the typical vibrations while you’re rattling your way down the mountain.

You’ve also got an extremely playful shape, with a good amount of rocker in the tips and tails to boost the skis turnability, while a heavily rockered tip and tail keeps you maneuverable in fresh snow. Those searching for a touring ski that doesn’t take itself too seriously can’t go wrong with the Line Vision 108.

Selected for the 21/22 Mpora Ski 100. Check out our full Line Vision 108 Review here

Faction Prodigy 1.0

Mpora Choice Winner: Best Freestyle Ski
Lengths (cm): 158, 164, 171, 178 & 184
Sidecut (mm): 120 / 88 / 112 (178 cm)
Radius: 15m (178 cm)
Rocker Profile: Rocker-Camber-Rocker
Weight (per ski): 1,770g

The Faction Prodigy 1.0 has long been the go-to ski for many of Faction’s star-studded freestyle team. The Prodigy 1.0 (and 1.0 X for women) has joined this team on countless Olympic, X-Games and World Cup podiums around the world. But this doesn’t come at any surprise, really – the Prodigy 1.0 features an extremely playful shape that’s as happy laying it down in the park as it is carving clean lines in the run-in to the kicker.

The combination of a medium weight Poplar / Ash core creates a lively flex that’s begging to be launched, smeared and buttered around the park. But, thanks to the approachable flex, the skis are also suitable for everyone from beginner to advanced.

Selected for the 21/22 Mpora Ski 100. Check out our full Faction Prodigy 1.0 Review here

Salomon QST Blank

Mpora Choice Winner: Best Powder Ski
Lengths (cm): 178, 186, 194
Sidecut (mm): 138 / 112 / 127
Radius: 17 m (186 cm)
Rocker Profile: Rocker-Camber-Rocker
Weight (per ski): 2250g

The all-new Salomon QST Blank was a ski that had us most excited for its launch at the start of this season. Leaning on all the experience from the Salomon athlete team, Salomon started with a ‘blank’ slate in the design and construction of this ski by letting the athletes choose exactly what they want to put into a ski.

The result? The QST Blank is an extremely versatile ski (especially considering its 112 mm waist). It’s happy taking on powder laps in the resort, yet still remains impressively grippy for when you get caught out by an icy patch in the backcountry.

Selected for the 21/22 Mpora Ski 100. Check out our full Salomon QST Blank Review here

Black Crows Corvus Freebird

Mpora Choice Winner: Best Fat Touring Ski
Lengths (cm): 176, 183 & 188
Sidecut (mm): 140 / 107 / 119 (183 cm)
Radius: 21m (183 cm)
Rocker Profile: Rocker-Camber-Rocker
Weight (per ski): 1,800g

Spend some time on the busy Chamonix skin tracks and you’ll be sure to come across a pair of these hot pink planks. The Black Crows Corvus Freebird has quickly become a favourite ski for backcountry skiers around the globe. This is thanks to the Corvus not giving up an ounce of downhill performance in favour of a light weight build – they remain extremely powerful at just 1,800 grams per ski.

Selected for the 21/22 Mpora Ski 100. Check out our full Black Crows Corvus Freebird Review here

Black Diamond Cirque 78

Mpora Choice Winner: Best Ski Mountaineering Ski
Lengths (cm): 161, 169 & 177
Sidecut (mm): 110 / 78 / 99 (169 cm)
Radius: 18.5 m (169 cm)
Rocker Profile: Rocker-Camber-Rocker
Weight (per ski): 980g

Coming in at a weight of just 980 grams per ski and carrying a waist width of 78 mm, it’s clear the Black Diamond Cirque 78 is designed for one purpose: lightweight ascents. This (lack of) weight has been achieved through a well-tuned carbon fibre laminate and Paulownia wood core which, quite surprisingly, manages to uphold a good amount of downhill performance for when it’s time to head down for the next ascent.

Selected for the 21/22 Mpora Ski 100. Check out our full Black Diamond Cirque 78 Review here

Line Blade

Mpora Choice Winner: Best Carving Ski
Lengths (cm): 169, 176 & 181
Sidecut (mm): 154 / 95 / 124 (176 cm)
Radius: Tight
Rocker Profile: Rocker-Camber-Rocker
Weight (per ski): 2,050g

We didn’t think you could have as much fun on the pistes as we did, until we came across the ludicrously shaped Line Blade. As the name suggests, the Blades are designed for all-out carving in resort. Their combination of a heavily shoveled tip and tapered tail creates an incredibly tight turning radius that’s begging to be rolled onto, and locked into, some high edge angle carves.

The Line Blade are a surprisingly fun pair of skis – and we would recommend everyone tries to get on a demo pair to see for themselves.

Selected for the 21/22 Mpora Ski 100. Check out our full Line Blade Review here

Nordica Enforcer 100

Mpora Choice Winner: Best Sub-100 mm All-Mountain Ski
Lengths (cm): 165, 172, 179, 186 & 191
Sidecut (mm): 133 / 100 / 121 (186 cm)
Radius: 18m (186 cm)
Rocker Profile: Rocker-Camber-Rocker
Weight (per ski): 2,300g

There are few other skis that are category-defining as the classic Nordica Enforcer 100. They blend a traditional shape and playful rocker profile with a hardman construction to bring unrivalled power and stability for people who love to charge around the mountain, no matter the speed.

If you’re an aggressive skier who values stability at speed then you’ve most likely heard of, or already skied on, the Enforcer 100. If you haven’t then you need to give these a blast to see what all the hype is about.

Selected for the 21/22 Mpora Ski 100. Check out our full Nordica Enforcer 100 Review here

