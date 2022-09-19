Why we chose the Black Diamond Neve Pro Crampons: Lightweight, intuitive, secure

Weight: 197g

The term ‘reinventing the wheel’ comes to mind when you think of designing a new pair of ski boot crampons. The tried and tested fixed bar mechanism has stood the test of time as the go-to means of keeping the crampon fixed on your boot. And for good reason; this design has been rigid, durable and secure for technical ascents, but often seemed overkill for lightweight ski mountaineering crampons.

But now, in recent years, it seems like many brands have looked to reinvent this classic design with a novel solution that manages to keep weight to a minimum, but packability to a maximum.

In the case of these, the Neve Pro crampons from Black Diamond, a simple flexible cable links together both the toe and heel, while aluminium front and heel points keep the weight as low as possible for ski mountaineering and straightforward ice ascents.

Features and Build

Let’s start with the build of these things. As mentioned earlier, they’re forged from lightweight aluminium. 10 points (six at the front and four at the back) give the crampons enough bite for snowy ascents, simple mountaineering and very easy ice climbing.

Saying that, you wouldn’t want to take these on hard – technical ascents as the softer aluminium simply won’t be up to the job (it’ll bend and possibly snap on steep mixed or icy conditions). But that kind of goes without saying as, with these, you’re getting a pair of highly packable crampons that come in at a weight of 197 grams.