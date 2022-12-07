Featured image credit: Tom Klocker

The Austrian resort of Hochfugen was the destination for the long-awaited return of ‘Camp K2′. What is Camp K2 exactly? It’s the much-loved ski brand’s yearly knees-up that brings together athletes, retailers and partners from across the world to celebrate the wild world of freeskiing.

Hochfugen, if you’re unaware, is nestled halfway up the Zillertal Valley. The ski resort is a paradise for skiers and snowboarders that are looking to explore. With huge areas of freeride terrain accessible from the lifts, there is so much to go at here. You’ve even got a couple of cheeky summits nearby to bag if you’re willing to do some touring.

Skiers from all over the world came together to test next year’s skis, ride the last of the season’s snow and to party at Camp K2. Let’s look back on some of the highlights:

Credit: Sam Strauss

Credit: Sam Strauss

The Disruption Cup

Yeah that’s right, K2’s piste-focused option are so good they have a cup named after them. After a morning of head-to-head slalom racing, Warner Nickerson came out on top. If you haven’t skied the Disruption yet, you need to try it out. It’s one hell of a ride.

Ski Touring

Getting outside of the resort boundaries is something that, here at Mpora, we’ve always enjoyed. Touring gives you the opportunity to get away from the crowds, ski untouched snow and to create amazing memories in the backcountry.

K2’s legendary Wayback ski touring range has been around for a long time, but we were still excited to get some vertical metres logged with some uphill action.