Right you lucky lot. We’ve got a pair of burly freeride planks up for offer this week, some of the finest skis out there on the market right now. If that wasn’t enough, we’ve also got a backpack from the good folk at Salomon to sweeten the win that bit more.

Here at Mpora we’re big fans of what Head are doing with their freeride specific Kore line of boots and skis. In fact, we’re such big fans that we included the Kore 117 in our pick of both the best backcountry skis and also best powder skis and these, the 106 version of the 117s are no different, just a slightly more versatile shape.

How did Head win these fine accolades? Well, that’ll be through a clever use of some pretty space age materials including Koroyd (the shock absorbing stuff you get in helmets) and Graphene (the hardest material in the world). These two materials are combined together with a traditional fibreglass and carbon laminate, meaning you’ve got yourself an impressively damp ride (at a respectable weight, given the skis width).

Stick a touring binding on them, or stick a downhill binding on them. Hell, even just stick them in your living room to ogle at the beautiful top sheets. We don’t really care what you do with them as long as they’re in the hands of one of our loyal readership (you), so get signing up to the email list below for your chance to win a pair of these puppies.

And for good measure, we’ve also thrown in a Salomon QST 30 backpack, as featured in our Best Ski Touring Accessories for 19/20 roundup. Stick your avvy gear in it, chuck a sandwich in there and strap your all new Kore 105 skis to it and you’re good to go hunt the fresh with your mates. Good luck!

Closing date for entries is 23:59 on Friday the 14th of February 2020.

By entering this competition, you agree to receive our weekly newsletter.

Entrants should know the prize can only be shipped to an address in the UK.

