Competition | Win Scott Scrapper 115 Jeremie Heitz Promodel Skis

Get your hands and feet on a pair of Jeremie Heitz planks by winning our pretty good competition

So, chances are, you didn’t get much skiing in on the most recent winter season. That’s not your fault obviously. That’s the fault of a little old global pandemic that you might well have read about.

To help get you excited ahead of the next ski season and to help keep your mind looking ahead through the snowless, unbearably hot, months of summer we’re doing another (yes, another) ski competition. The prize? How does a pair of the Scott Scrapper 115 Jeremie Heitz Promodel sound? Pretty good, we would wager. Pretty flipping good. Enter the competition below.

Enter The Competition Here

As well as the Scott Scrapper 115 Jeremie Heitz Promodel (read the review of it here), by winning this competition you will also be getting your mittens on a limited edition SIGG Water Bottle Traveller 1L. Drink water. Stay hydrated.

Quick heads up. To enter the competition, you’ll have to fill out a very brief survey (it’s a only a handful of questions so it won’t take long). Anything else? Well, as per usual, terms and conditions apply – see those below. Last but by no means least, good luck! Hope you win.

Terms and Conditions apply:

By entering this competition, you consent to being added to our weekly newsletter mailing list. The closing time for this competition is 23:59 on the 2nd of May 2021. The winner will be contacted by email soon after the closing date.

Skiing

