Competition | Win This LDM Ski Bundle - Mpora

Share

Skiing

Competition | Win This LDM Ski Bundle

Get your mitts on some seriously nice kit

To celebrate 686 skier Laurent De Martin signing to SPY+, we’ve teamed up with some good industry pals to give away some high-tech ski essentials in time for your next excursion to the slopes.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE COMPETITION

If winning a pair of limited edition Movement LDM skis, a 686 Gore Tex Jacket, and some SPY+ Marauder Elite goggles sounds like something you might be up for, then keep reading.

SPY+ Marauder Elite Goggles

(Credit: François Marclay)
  • Frameless Style
  • Maximum Venting Power
  • Ultra-Secure SPY Magnetic Deadbolt™ Lens Change System

686 GORE-TEX Jacket

  • 2-Layer Bluesign® Approved GORE-TEX Poly Fabric + DWR (Durably Water Repellent)
  • Fully Taped GORE-TEX Seams
  • Shell Design

 

Movement FLY TWO 105 (LDM Limited Edition) Skis

  • Poplar
  • Base P-TEX 3000
  • Alpine Edge
  • Double Plate Reinforcement

 

Sound good to you? Of course it does. Entering couldn’t be easier, either. Simply hit the link below and pop your details in. That’s genuinely all you need to do.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE COMPETITION

So, what are you waiting for? A pair of limited edition LDM skis? A 686 GORE-TEX jacket? Some SPY+ Elite goggles? We thought so. The deadline is Monday 28th February 2022, with entries closing at midnight.

As always, terms and conditions apply (see below). Good luck!

Terms and Conditions

  • The competition closes at midnight on Monday the 28th of February 2022.
  • The winner will be told of their success over the course of the following week.
  • By entering this competition, you agree to go on the mailing list for our newsletter.
  • By entering, you agree to have your email address shared with the competition partners.
In association with

Share

Topics:

686 competition Gear
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

production