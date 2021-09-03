Crystal Ski Holidays | Buy A Lift Pass, Get Another Half Price - Mpora

Crystal Ski Holidays | Buy A Lift Pass, Get Another Half Price

Crystal Ski Holidays are back with another cracker of a deal – buy a lift pass and get another half price on all European resorts

A proper winter spent in the Alps; remember the feeling? For many of us (especially those of us south of Hadrian’s Wall), a good old fashioned winter spent sliding on and around mountains with the feeling snow beneath our feet seems like a distant memory.

“Après beers, mountain lunches … are, quite literally, around the corner”

But now that we’ve crossed into the no man’s land that is September, après beers, mountain lunches and that ever-so-sweet feeling of clipping into our ski boots feel like they are, quite literally, around the corner. And, dare we say it, this winter’s looking good on the ‘Big C’ front to let us all, finally, enjoy our own slice of winter.

Fresh mountain air is just around the corner. Credit: Ed Blomfield

This is where our good friends at Crystal come in. They’re making it easier (and more affordable) than ever to book a ski holiday for you and your mates. Their latest offer this month is for you to buy a lift pass and get another half price. We’re not going to sit here and drag you through a maths lesson, but that’s a lot of savings when you consider the astronomical prices of, say, a Three Valleys lift pass (this offer covers all European resorts and all dates).

And yes, we get it; booking any kind of holiday these days is a worrying, and quite confusing, task to say the least. This is where Crystal has got your back with their Crystal Holiday Promise, which offers fee-free changes and Covid-19 flexibility for winter 2021/22. And, as you can expect with Crystal, all of their holidays have the ABTA and ATOL golden seal of approval, helping you book and travel with confidence.

Click here to grab the buy a lift pass get another half price offer.

If you’ve not done so already, you can download Crystal’s free Ski Explorer app to get snow reports, resort info and more.

