Why we chose the Dynafit TLT X: Efficient, lightweight, smooth

Flex: Not stated

Last: 101 mm

Cuff Range: 60°

Forward Lean: 15°-18°

Binding Compatibility: Tech bindings only

Weight (per boot): 1,030 g

Price: £570

The TLT series has long been a staple in Dynafit’s range of ski touring boots. First produced in 2010 as the ‘TLT 5’, the TLT was one of the first touring boots to feature a single action ski / hike mechanism where a simple flip of the top cuff buckle releases the cuff while also entering it into ski mode.

This clever style lives on in Dynafit’s latest iteration of the TLT series, the TLT X. It has been totally redeveloped for this season, a move that has resulted in an extremely streamlined boot that looks set to be one of the best designed boots in the competitive 1,000 gram touring boot category.

Build

So, first up, let’s talk about all the clever ‘Ultralock 5.0’ geekery going on within this boot. Ultralock is Dyanfit’s patented single action ski / walk mechanism that’s able to both unlatch the boot and put it in walk mode with a simple flick of a lever.

This ‘5.0’ iteration of the tech is an update from the previous Ultralock 4.0, but there’s not too much difference from the previous models; the Ultralock system is already simple and refined in that it works by forcing a metal block in the cuff of the boot when locked down, preventing movement from the cuff, whereas when it’s opened up, the block is released and the cuff is able to move freely.