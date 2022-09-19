Dynafit TLT X Ski Touring Boot 2022 – 2023 | Review - Mpora

Dynafit TLT X Ski Touring Boot 2022 – 2023 | Review

The TLT range lives on in this highly refined ski touring boot which brings a faff-free ski/hike solution

Why we chose the Dynafit TLT X: Efficient, lightweight, smooth 

Flex: Not stated
Last: 101 mm
Cuff Range: 60°
Forward Lean: 15°-18°
Binding Compatibility: Tech bindings only
Weight (per boot): 1,030 g
Price: £570

The TLT series has long been a staple in Dynafit’s range of ski touring boots. First produced in 2010 as the ‘TLT 5’, the TLT was one of the first touring boots to feature a single action ski / hike mechanism where a simple flip of the top cuff buckle releases the cuff while also entering it into ski mode.

This clever style lives on in Dynafit’s latest iteration of the TLT series, the TLT X. It has been totally redeveloped for this season, a move that has resulted in an extremely streamlined boot that looks set to be one of the best designed boots in the competitive 1,000 gram touring boot category.

Build

So, first up, let’s talk about all the clever ‘Ultralock 5.0’ geekery going on within this boot. Ultralock is Dyanfit’s patented single action ski / walk mechanism that’s able to both unlatch the boot and put it in walk mode with a simple flick of a lever.

This ‘5.0’ iteration of the tech is an update from the previous Ultralock 4.0, but there’s not too much difference from the previous models; the Ultralock system is already simple and refined in that it works by forcing a metal block in the cuff of the boot when locked down, preventing movement from the cuff, whereas when it’s opened up, the block is released and the cuff is able to move freely.

Aside from this nifty top buckle design, the TLT X also features a thin booster strap (that can be removed, if you prefer more efficiency) and a bottom BOA system that cranks down over the instep in an effort to keep the heel locked in.

This is actually Dynafit’s own take on the popular BOA system which gives the user the option of being able to precisely tighten the dial. We like that it gives you the chance to wind the dial back a few clicks (rather than the setup with the BOA system where you have to release it all to reduce the pressure).

Taking a look at the liner, this is, quite unsurprisingly, a simple and lightweight affair. You’ve got what Dynafit are calling their ‘Dynafitter 5’ liner, which is made up from pretty thin Ultrathon foam to keep the weight down while still retaining decent levels of downhill performance.

The whole shell is made up from the industry’s go-to material for producing lightweight ski touring boots – Grilamid. Grilamid is able to back up some great levels of performance at an extremely low weight. While the material can’t be moulded easily, the 100 mm last of the TLT X might help to alleviate any potential fit issues.

Who Is The Dynafit TLT X For?

All of the above combines to produce a boot that’s extremely capable on the skin track. The single action ski / hike mode makes for really simple transitions without, thankfully, becoming an absolute menace on the downhill. Dynafit are really showing their experience in creating lightweight, yet capable, touring boots with the new TLT X. We like it a lot. 

What Is The Dynafit TLT X Good At?

Touring: 9/10
Comfort: 8/10
Performance: 7/10

