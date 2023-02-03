Good vibes, good people, good times. We’ve teamed up with our buddies at Ellesse and Tomorrowland Winter to hype their new collab collection and get pumped for one of the best festivals in the snow, in the alps or anywhere for that matter.

Filmed on location in Tomorrowland Winter’s back garden, Alpe d’Huez. The crew got to soak up some sun, hit some kickers and test out the new Ellesse outerwear. All about freeing that style.





Following the 2022 launch of the Ellesse x Michael Kors collaboration, the 2023 Ellesse x Tomorrowland 21-piece capsule ski collection features ski-jackets, goggles, and layering options for men and women. Inspired by Tomorrowland Winter, it’s filled with peace, love, harmony and ski goodness. Check out the shop here. What is Tomorrowland Winter? A festival experience of snow and music all set in the legendary terrain of Alpe d’Huez’s.

For more information on Tomorrowland Winter, head here.