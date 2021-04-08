Freeride World Tour | Season Highlights For 2021 - Mpora

Skiing

Freeride World Tour | Season Highlights For 2021

With the Freeride World Tour coming to a close, the FWT team round up what has been a special year with this throwback edit

That’s it. That’s a wrap on the 2021 Freeride World Tour circuit. What. A. Season. It’s. Been. We’ll be honest with you, we weren’t expecting this to be the season of athlete edits and seasonal wraps, after the shocker of a year we’ve all had.

But, it’s fair to say that the Freeride World Tour team have smashed it with their ‘Season Highlights’ edit, in a year that you’d have thought would’ve broken all the wrong records (more on that below).

There were a total of four competitions in three destinations; Ordino Arcalís, Fieberbrunn, and the grand finale on the legendary Bec des Rosses, Verbier. From these comps, 58 Athletes fought it out for a total of 24 qualification places for FWT22.

Credit: Freeride World Tour

There were plenty of impressive records broken. Marion Haerty took home the quadruple clean sweep with four wins in four competitions (something that’s never been done before), while also winning her fourth World Championship – epic stuff.

Elisabeth Gerritzen also impressed with her second win at Xtreme Verbier – a first time achievement in the ski women category.

And, of course, we can’t chat about the 2021 FWT with mentioning the giant elephant in the room: our old friend Covid-19. After putting the tour on near-lockdown, the organisers ended up racking up a total of 1,485 Covid 19 tests and guess what? Zero cases. Chapeu guys. We’re looking forward to seeing you again next season.

Credit: Freeride World Tour
Credit: Freeride World Tour
Credit: Freeride World Tour

