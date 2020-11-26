Freeride World Tour | Top 10 Cliffs Of All Time - Mpora

Freeride World Tour | Top 10 Cliffs Of All Time

Want to see some skiers send it off some cliffs? You've come to the right place

Devout Christians and lovers of ‘Millennium Prayer’ will be devastated to discover that their man has not made it into the Freeride World Tour’s ‘Top 10 Cliffs Of All Time’. People who like skiing, however, well… they’re in for a treat; a real cliff dropping feast where the epic cliff drops just keep on coming. Gravity? It’s one hell of a drug.

This video, that’s been served up for your viewing pleasure by the friendly folks over at the Freeride World Tour YouTube channel, features a number of monstrous sends including Yu Sasaki’s effort at Kicking Horse, Logan Pehota’s effort also at Kicking Horse, and Yann Rausis’s effort at Verbier.

Once you’ve watched the ‘Top 10 Cliffs’ and fully got a sense of what a second rate, cowardly, skier you truly are be sure to watch the ‘Top 10 Freeride World Tour Crashes Of All Time’. It’ll remind you just how badly these attempts can go, and make you feel that… yeah… actually… on second thought… playing it safe is sometimes alright after all.

 

