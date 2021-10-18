Why we chose the Full Tilt Ascendant Approach: Progressive, performance-minded, versatileÂ

Flex: 120

Last: 102 mm

Cuff Range: 40Â° tongue in, 60Â° sans tongue

BSL: 311 mm (27)

Binding Compatibility: All touring and WTR certified alpine bindings

Weight (per boot): 1,820g

Price: Â£475 / $750

The Ascendant family is growing. There was no real surprise when Full Tilt finally released the OG Ascendant, their dedicated ski touring boot, that it was going to be pretty heavy and stiff. Coming in at 1,970 grams per boot, these things put downhill performance at the heart of their design.

Now, for 2021, Full-Tilt have put the Ascendant on a bit of a diet. And the result? The Full Tilt Ascendant Approach; a ski touring boot that comes in at a weight of 1,820 grams, packing a flex rating of 120 and, most importantly, still carries that renowned Full Tilt progressive flex.

Full Tilt Ascendant Approach Build

So letâ€™s first talk about how Full Tilt has shaved a hundred or so grams from the original Ascendant. The first thing theyâ€™ve done is tweaked the shell a little by creating a lightweight Grilamid shell.Â

Next, the liners have been swapped from a heavier Intuition Tour Wrap to a traditional tongue liner. This tongue liner, which features lighter and thinner foam for weight saving measures, still comes with all the features youâ€™d expect from a touring boot liner: a touring notch in the heel and a more breathable design to keep you comfortable even after hours on the skin track.

The buckles have been slimmed down a touch â€“ and this isnâ€™t just to save on weight. Thanks to the low-profile design of the top-mounted lower buckle, the buckle is less likely to catch and unlatch while youâ€™re bootpacking through snow and rocks.