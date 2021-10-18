Full Tilt Ascendant Approach Ski Touring Boot 2021 â€“ 2022 | Review - Mpora

Full Tilt Ascendant Approach Ski Touring Boot 2021 â€“ 2022 | Review

Full Tilt have shaved the grams off the Ascendant to create a versatile ski touring boot

Why we chose the Full Tilt Ascendant Approach: Progressive, performance-minded, versatileÂ 

Flex: 120
Last: 102 mm
Cuff Range: 40Â° tongue in, 60Â° sans tongue
BSL: 311 mm (27)
Binding Compatibility: All touring and WTR certified alpine bindings
Weight (per boot): 1,820g
Price: Â£475 / $750

The Ascendant family is growing. There was no real surprise when Full Tilt finally released the OG Ascendant, their dedicated ski touring boot, that it was going to be pretty heavy and stiff. Coming in at 1,970 grams per boot, these things put downhill performance at the heart of their design.

Now, for 2021, Full-Tilt have put the Ascendant on a bit of a diet. And the result? The Full Tilt Ascendant Approach; a ski touring boot that comes in at a weight of 1,820 grams, packing a flex rating of 120 and, most importantly, still carries that renowned Full Tilt progressive flex.

Full Tilt Ascendant Approach Build

So letâ€™s first talk about how Full Tilt has shaved a hundred or so grams from the original Ascendant. The first thing theyâ€™ve done is tweaked the shell a little by creating a lightweight Grilamid shell.Â 

Next, the liners have been swapped from a heavier Intuition Tour Wrap to a traditional tongue liner. This tongue liner, which features lighter and thinner foam for weight saving measures, still comes with all the features youâ€™d expect from a touring boot liner: a touring notch in the heel and a more breathable design to keep you comfortable even after hours on the skin track.

The buckles have been slimmed down a touch â€“ and this isnâ€™t just to save on weight. Thanks to the low-profile design of the top-mounted lower buckle, the buckle is less likely to catch and unlatch while youâ€™re bootpacking through snow and rocks.

Other than those updates, the Ascendant Approach is still carrying the top-end performance the industry has quickly come to love about Full Tilt touring boots. This impressive level of performance is largely thanks to the 10 flex rated tongue. This tongue, which can be removed for a smooth touring stride, results in a flex rating of around 120. Thanks to the three-piece design of Full Tilt boots, the tongue gives a smooth and progressive flex that starts soft, but ramps up as you flex deeper into the tongue.

Full Tilt Ascendant Approach Fit

The resulting last is the same 102 mm as found on the Ascendant SC. This last, while perhaps a little too wide for skiers with narrow feet, has been designed to provide comfort for big missions in the backcountry. As with all ski boots, make sure you get these on your feet before you splash the cash.

Who Is The Full Tilt Ascendant Approach For?

Weâ€™re so glad to see the Ascendant family growing. After the heavy and burly Ascendant SC, this boot was the next logical step for Full Tilt to make with the Ascendant range. If youâ€™re in the market for a decent hybrid touring / resort boot, thatâ€™s more than capable of taking on big days in the mountains, then the Ascendant Approach should certainly be on your radar.

What Is The Full Tilt Ascendant Approach Good At?

Touring: 8/10
Performance: 8/10
Weight: 7/10

