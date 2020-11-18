FW Root 3L Jacket | Review - Mpora

Share

Skiing

FW Root 3L Jacket | Review

A classic yet contemporary design, the FW Root 3L has alpine lifestyle written all over it

Why We Chose The FW Root 3L Jacket: Stylish, versatile, and functional.

Price: £320

BUY HERE

FW have got a big old drum and, by heck, do they like to bang it. Bang. Bang. Bang. Bang the dream. FW like to tell everyone they’re different, that they’re committed to progressive design, functional minimalism and sustainability. And, you know what? They practise what they preach, to be fair. They don’t just walk the walk at FW, they talk the talk as well. Take the Root 3L jacket.

Part of the FW Root collection, a product family that mixes classic designs from the past with modern detailing and fabrics, this ski jacket is… well… we like it a lot quite frankly.

“They don’t just walk the walk at FW, they talk the talk as well”

Materials

Roll up, roll up. When it comes to fabrics on the FW Root 3L jacket, we’re looking at WPS 3L Nylon Dull (10k waterproof, 10k breathability). The 100% nylon face here combines with a 100% milky membrane, and a 20D Nylon Tricot. The DWR is PFC-Free.

It’s 10k, 10k, ratings mean this jacket will serve you very well within the resort boundaries. That though is probably as far as you want to take it, in all honesty. See this as your properly cool, properly stylish, resort option as opposed to a jacket you’re going to be scaling couloirs and charging powder bowls in.

Features

Question number one re: features. Is this jacket 100% seam sealed? You’re goddamn right it is. Question number two. Does it have pre-shaped sleeves and a longer cut? You’re goddamn right it does. Question number three. Does it have an adjustable hood which can be rolled up and converted to a high collar with snap buttons? You’re goddamn right it does.

Question number four. Does it have a bonded chest pocket with YKK Vislon Aquaguard zipper? You’re goddamn right it does. Question number five. Does it have side pockets nestled beneath nicely-implemented magnetic buttoned flaps? You’re goddamn right it does.

Question number six. Does it have a large back vent with laser cuts beneath a flap? You’re goddamn right it does. Question number seven. Does it have adjustable cuffs? You’re goddamn right it does. Question number eight. Does it have an interior security pocket with media outlet and laser cut details? You’re goddamn right it does.

A classic yet contemporary design that ticks all the right boxes on the functionality front, the Root 3L from FW comes in ‘Slate Black’, ‘Light Stone’, and ‘Deep Forest’.

Conclusion

If you’re all about representing that alpine lifestyle that you just can’t quit, all about rocking a look that tells people you’re a classic contemporary type with a progressive, forward thinking, mountain soul then look no further than the FW Root 3L.

In all seriousness, we like this jacket. It looks cool and will definitely do a job for you whether you’re dashing about between chairlifts or charging up and down aisles in the local Carrefour.

Fair play to FW as well for donating 1% of their sales to NGOs acting against climate change. That’s sound corporate behaviour, that is. Dead sound. Thumbs in the air for the Root 3L.

You May Also Like

FW Manifest Tour 3L Bib Pant | Review

Planks X Woodsy ‘Yeah Baby’ Jacket | Review

Share

Topics:

FW Ski 100 2020/21 ski jackets

Related Articles

Skiing

Patagonia PowSlayer Pants | Review

Sustainability is the name of the game when it comes to the PowSlayer’s face fabric

Patagonia PowSlayer Pants | Review
Skiing

Spektrum Templet Essential | Review

The Templet Essentials are an extremely high performing pair of goggles, in a sustainable package

Spektrum Templet Essential Goggles | Review
Skiing

The North Face Brigandine FutureLight Jacket | Review

If this is what the future of ski outerwear looks like, we're heading in a very good direction

The North Face Brigandine FutureLight Jacket | Review
Skiing

Planks Happy Days Anorak | Review

Everyone’s favourite British ski brand have delivered again with the new Happy Days Anorak

Planks Happy Days Anorak | Review
Skiing

FW Catalyst 2L Jacket | Review

A fusion of freestyle and functionality, the FW Catalyst is the best of both worlds

FW Catalyst 2L Jacket | Review
Skiing

Helly Hansen Odin Mountain Infinity Shell | Review

Designed to thrive in the toughest conditions in the world, Helly Hansen have created a seriously bombproof jacket

Helly Hansen Odin Mountain Infinity Shell | Review
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production