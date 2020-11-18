FW Root 3L Jacket | Review

Why We Chose The FW Root 3L Jacket: Stylish, versatile, and functional.

Price: £320

FW have got a big old drum and, by heck, do they like to bang it. Bang. Bang. Bang. Bang the dream. FW like to tell everyone they’re different, that they’re committed to progressive design, functional minimalism and sustainability. And, you know what? They practise what they preach, to be fair. They don’t just walk the walk at FW, they talk the talk as well. Take the Root 3L jacket.

Part of the FW Root collection, a product family that mixes classic designs from the past with modern detailing and fabrics, this ski jacket is… well… we like it a lot quite frankly.

“They don’t just walk the walk at FW, they talk the talk as well”

Materials

Roll up, roll up. When it comes to fabrics on the FW Root 3L jacket, we’re looking at WPS 3L Nylon Dull (10k waterproof, 10k breathability). The 100% nylon face here combines with a 100% milky membrane, and a 20D Nylon Tricot. The DWR is PFC-Free.

It’s 10k, 10k, ratings mean this jacket will serve you very well within the resort boundaries. That though is probably as far as you want to take it, in all honesty. See this as your properly cool, properly stylish, resort option as opposed to a jacket you’re going to be scaling couloirs and charging powder bowls in.