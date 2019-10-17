Garmin Fenix 6X | Review

Music

The 32gb of internal storage is a step up from the Fenix 5 Plus series. It’s impressive that Garmin have managed to cram this much storage into such a small unit. This will allow you to load it up with up to 2,000 songs, or lots and lots of podcasts / audiobooks if that’s more your thing.

What with it being 2019, and a time of streaming, you’ll be glad to know that you’re able to pre-load your Fenix 6X with your favourite Spotify playlists (as long as you’re a Spotify Premium subscriber, that is).

Continuing on the music front, Garmin offers full connection to Bluetooth headphones with the Fenix 6X. Just be aware that music playback will eat into the battery life of the watch.

GarminPay

Something else that the Fenix 6X is able to show off is its GarminPay contactless payments technology. Whilst this offering hasn’t been fully rolled out in the UK, it’s still an impressive addition to this watch. You’ll be able to check whether or not your bank supports GarminPay here.

Garmin Connect

Garmin Connect gives a clear way to display all of your training segments. Desktop app / mobile app

Garmin has long been known for their app usability and we’re happy to report back that this is still the case with the Garmin Connect app, which is available for both smartphone and desktop use.

With the watch sometimes feeling like it’s bombarding you with training and recovery statistics, it’s great to be able to get home and study all of these metrics in a much more user-friendly way than a watch face will ever be able to offer.

There’s a wealth of information found within the Garmin Connect app, once you have connected the watch to your smartphone. This information is not just limited to performance analysis and training metrics.

The watch is constantly logging resting and recovery statistics such as stress levels, resting heart rate and sleep patterns. The latter is most interesting as it allows you to look back on your sleep diary over the past weeks or months and see how well you’ve been resting.

Bottom Line

Yeah, this one might seem eye-wateringly pricey, but hopefully you’ve just got an idea of what a multi-sport champion this watch is. Heart rate, GPS, mapping, InReach compatibility, music and contactless payments – this watch does the lot.

If you’re keen to just get a watch that is going to track heat rate and GPS for your ski touring days in the mountains and road running training around town, then the cheaper Forerunner may just be the watch for you.

Only you’ll know if you require the extra navigation and map offerings provided by this watch. Offerings that, in our opinion, are well suited to people who like nothing more than spending their free time well away from civilisation – whether that’s through hiking, climbing, wild camping, mountaineering, ski touring or long-distance fell running.

Not only will you get the additional map capabilities, but you can also make use of the music services, Garmin pay and VO2 max readings that this watch is able to offer.

