Why We Chose The GoPro Hero10: High resolution image, compact, durable

Price: £529.98 or £329.98 with a 1-year GoPro subscription

Weight: 153g



The kings of the action camera world live on. Now onto their tenth iteration of what has quickly become the defining camera of the action sports market, the all-new GoPro Hero10 takes this flagship device to the next level. While it may look like the same model as last year’s Hero9, there’s a lot going on under the hood. With that in mind, let’s take a closer look.

Features

Starting with the video and photo output quality (it’s perhaps the most important feature of an action camera, after all), this is where the Hero10 sees its biggest updates. These updates are all largely thanks to the all-new GP2 processor that sits inside the GoPro (it’s essentially the brains of the camera).

The new and updated processor allows the camera to shoot 5.3K video at double the frame rate, 23MP photos, deliver enhanced low light performance while also steadying all the footage thanks to GoPro’s notable Hypersmooth software. Want to feel old? Hypersmooth is now onto its fourth iteration with Hypersmooth 4.0.

Going back to the stunning 5.3K resolution this tiny camera is more than capable of kicking out, you’ve got the option of shooting in 60, 30 and 25 frames, while 4.3K gives you the choice to film up to 120 frames for a 50% reduction in speed. Ideal, we think you’ll agree, for those high-action shots.

Finally, in what is perhaps the most exciting shooting mode of this updated action cam, shoutout to the addition of a super slo-mo 240 FPS shot in 2.4K option. This is exciting as the image produced is still more than usable on all social media platforms (compared to the pixelated slo-mo images the previous Hero cameras captured).