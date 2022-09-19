GoPro Hero10 Action Camera | Review - Mpora

Tech

GoPro Hero10 Action Camera | Review

GoPro continue to dominate the action camera world with the extremely refined GoPro Hero10

Why We Chose The GoPro Hero10: High resolution image, compact, durable

Price: £529.98 or £329.98 with a 1-year GoPro subscription
Weight: 153g

MORE INFO

The kings of the action camera world live on. Now onto their tenth iteration of what has quickly become the defining camera of the action sports market, the all-new GoPro Hero10 takes this flagship device to the next level. While it may look like the same model as last year’s Hero9, there’s a lot going on under the hood. With that in mind, let’s take a closer look.

Features

Starting with the video and photo output quality (it’s perhaps the most important feature of an action camera, after all), this is where the Hero10 sees its biggest updates. These updates are all largely thanks to the all-new GP2 processor that sits inside the GoPro (it’s essentially the brains of the camera).

The new and updated processor allows the camera to shoot 5.3K video at double the frame rate, 23MP photos, deliver enhanced low light performance while also steadying all the footage thanks to GoPro’s notable Hypersmooth software. Want to feel old? Hypersmooth is now onto its fourth iteration with Hypersmooth 4.0.

Going back to the stunning 5.3K resolution this tiny camera is more than capable of kicking out, you’ve got the option of shooting in 60, 30 and 25 frames, while 4.3K gives you the choice to film up to 120 frames for a 50% reduction in speed. Ideal, we think you’ll agree, for those high-action shots.

Finally, in what is perhaps the most exciting shooting mode of this updated action cam, shoutout to the addition of a super slo-mo 240 FPS shot in 2.4K option. This is exciting as the image produced is still more than usable on all social media platforms (compared to the pixelated slo-mo images the previous Hero cameras captured).

On the photo side of things, the camera here produces a 23 megapixel image. There’s also options to shoot in both JPEG and RAW for the best in image editing capabilities. All images are captured on the extremely wide field of view lens, which is at home when shooting vast landscapes and large mountain faces. A digital crop can be applied to the framing, to give your photos a more natural look without too much lens distortion.

This is all wrapped up in a casing that doesn’t look too dissimilar to the one on last year’s Hero9. You’ve got the small front-facing screen with a larger rear-facing screen that spans the full height and width of the camera. This screen is touch compatible, allowing you to switch between different settings, or quickly review footage, with ease.

The whole of the camera is wrapped up in a toughened rubber casing and is fully water and shockproof. GoPro have kept their ‘fingers’ design, which flip down to allow the camera to be mounted to a huge range of mounts and cases. They can also be flipped up to be kept out of the way.

We chose to include the Hero10 with the Media Mod and ‘Shorty’ extension pole, which offers various improved capabilities to boost the video, audio and mounting locations of the camera. It essentially turns the device into an on-the-go studio that’s ideal for vloggers. The media mod comes as a frame that snaps around the camera.

Great bit of kit, this.  

Topics:

Action Camera Ski 100 2022/23
