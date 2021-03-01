Half Dome Sees First Ski Descent - Mpora

Share

Skiing

Half Dome Sees First Ski Descent | Steep Skiing In Yosemite

The descent is said to have taken five hours, with sections that had to be abseiled and sideslipped

The 2,100 metre Lhotse Couloir (the fourth highest mountain in the world) or the Caroline Face of Mount Cook; while there are many ‘Dream Line’ ski mountaineering descents around the world, it’s fair to say that Half Dome isn’t one of them. With large granite rock faces flanking every face of the mountain, skiers are usually happy to leave this one to the climbers.

“Skiers are usually happy to leave this one to the climbers”

However, after an early February snow storm rolled through coating the east face of Half Dome, Yosemite local Jason Torlano became the first to make a full descent of Half Dome, along with friend and videographer Zach Milligan.

Although Half Dome has seen a partial descent before, by big mountain snowboarder Jim Zellers, it was long due a full descent all the way down to Mirror Lake via the notorious Death Slabs.

The route skied by Jason and Zach followed the summer hiker’s route via the cables that are pinned to the shoulder of Half Dome. The cable route is said to be around 45 to 60 degrees in steepness. To put things into perspective, the steepest piste in the world, Mayerhofen’s Harakiri, is 38 degrees.

“The cable route is said to be around 45 to 60 degrees”

Speaking with the San Francisco Chronicle, Torlano said he had been dreaming about skiing The Dome since his family moved to Yosemite when he was five years old. “It’s just always been there,” Torlano told the Chronicle. “I’ve been attracted to Half Dome for as long as I can remember.”

While it may not be the most aesthetic of ski mountaineering descents, it does however show a fantastic achievement on skis, blending patience holding out for the safest conditions with a technical descent. Good work lads.

Pictured: Zach descending Half Dome. Credit: Jason Torlano (AP)
Pictured: Zach and Jason on the summit. Credit: Jason Torlano (AP)

You May Also Like

Piste Off TV | Paddy Graham Interview

A Winter To Forget | Why So Many Avalanche Fatalities In The US?

Top Tips | How To Ski Steep Terrain

Steep Scotland | 5 Of The Best Ski Descents

Share

Topics:

Adventure Skiing

Related Articles

Mountaineering & Expeditions

AKU X Peter Moser | 200 Summits In 15 Days

Peter Moser reflects on a climbing challenge that saw him 'complete' The Lagorai in one winter

Aurai | AKU Film Looks At Mountaineer Peter Moser And His 200 Summits In 15 Days
Snowboarding

The Art of Fight | Skiers vs. Snowboarders

Death, taxes, and skiers having fights with snowboarders in the mountains are life's only inevitabilities

The Art of Fight | A Brief History of Skiers and Snowboarders Having Violent Altercations
Skiing

Piste Off TV | Paddy Graham Interview

Paddy gives us the rundown on what it's like being a Brit at the top of the freeride game

The Paddy Graham Interview | Piste Off TV
Skiing

A Winter To Forget | Why So Many Avalanche Fatalities In The US?

We chat with mountain guide Adrian Ballinger about the unique dangers this winter has presented

A Winter To Forget | Why Is America Seeing So Many Avalanche Fatalities?
Rock Climbing, Abseiling & Canyoning

Via Ferrata In The UK | The Ultimate Guide

We might not have the biggest mountains in the world but the UK's via ferrata scene has a lot to offer

A Guide To Via Ferrata In The UK
Rock Climbing, Abseiling & Canyoning

Via Ferrata In Europe | The Ultimate Guide

When it comes to via ferrata, Europe has so many good routes to choose from

Best Via Ferrata Routes In Europe
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production