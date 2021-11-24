Searching out individual bits of kit can be just as satisfying as it is frustrating. But where things really get exciting is when you start to match up the individual components to get everything dialled right.
Pairing just the right ski with the right boot and binding to make that ultimate setup. Part of this process is technical, making sure the components are compatible and part of this is style, combining your outlook on skiing with goals and ambitions.
Compatibility – Ski and Binding
Let’s look at the technical elements first. Nearly all skis will accept any binding. The interface for most bindings is simply a set of screws placed into the ski. The exception to this case is in skis with an integrated rail system. Less common these days but some piste skills will still have this and will need paired with the correct binding.
Assuming you don’t choose one of these then in theory you can mount a race ski with a pin binding or a skimo ski with an 18 din metal alpine binding – however, you might get some funny looks in the lift line.
Share