Learning how to wax your skis is a simple, yet essential, task if you own your own skis. For some people waxing their skis can be an onerous chore often ignored, for others it can be a ritualistic process done before every ski day. Whatever category you fall into it is worth knowing the ins and outs of waxing your skis and how to get the best out of the bases.

How To Wax Skis

If you are doing this indoors make sure there is good ventilation and lay down large old sheets to protect valuable floors or surfaces

The basics that you need to wax:

  • Wax
  • Waxing iron (an old iron can work but will be a write-off for anything else)
  • Plastic Scraper
  • Nylon Base Brush
  • Sturdy table (if doing it in the house lay down a large sheet to catch dust and wax scrapings)
  • Ski Vices (boxes will do)
  • Rubber bands

Step One

Lay the skis base up and secure the brakes in the retained position

Step Two

Use an old rag or paper towel with base cleaner or white spirit to remove dirt, grim and old wax from the base.

Step Three

Heat the iron to the correct temperature for the wax and start dripping the wax onto the ski. If you don’t know what this is or the iron doesn’t have a thermostat aim to get the wax melting but not smoking.

Lightly touch the wax to the hot iron and let it drip onto the ski. With a bit of practice you will be able to control the rate so it’s not pouring out of control.

Try to create a snake pattern of small drops on the skis, this will help distribute it evenly. You want just enough to cover the base when you smooth it out so don’t go wild. If you put on too much it leads to excess work at the scraping stage.

Step Four

Place the iron to the base and start smoothing out the wax. The aim is to get an even thin cover of wax.

Ensure you keep the iron moving the whole time. If you rest in one area too long you risk burning the base. A good sign to look for is the wax melting behind the trail of the iron for a few cms before rehardening. If the whole ski is a molten pool of wax the temperature is too hot.

Step Five

Rest the skis in a warm place for at least 20 min. If you are waxing outside take them into the house to rest. This time allows the wax to sink into the base.

Step Six

Place the skis back on the bench. Scrape off the wax from tip to tail. You don’t want to  press too hard on the skis; if you are needing to do this you probably need to replace or clean and sharpen your scraper.

Keep scraping til there is minimal wax showing on the base. This can take some time but if you want nice fast skis it’s worth spending time on this stage.

Step Seven

Take the nylon brush and brush skis from the tip to tail. The aim here is to get the remaining wax off the surface and leave the soaked in wax inside the base. The finished article should look moist, slick and, most importantly, fast!

**********

Ready to buy? Check out the latest ski wax at Surfdome.

