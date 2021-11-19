Learning how to wax your skis is a simple, yet essential, task if you own your own skis. For some people waxing their skis can be an onerous chore often ignored, for others it can be a ritualistic process done before every ski day. Whatever category you fall into it is worth knowing the ins and outs of waxing your skis and how to get the best out of the bases.

How To Wax Skis

If you are doing this indoors make sure there is good ventilation and lay down large old sheets to protect valuable floors or surfaces

The basics that you need to wax:

Wax

Waxing iron (an old iron can work but will be a write-off for anything else)

Plastic Scraper

Nylon Base Brush

Sturdy table (if doing it in the house lay down a large sheet to catch dust and wax scrapings)

Ski Vices (boxes will do)

Rubber bands

Step One

Lay the skis base up and secure the brakes in the retained position

Step Two

Use an old rag or paper towel with base cleaner or white spirit to remove dirt, grim and old wax from the base.

Step Three

Heat the iron to the correct temperature for the wax and start dripping the wax onto the ski. If you don’t know what this is or the iron doesn’t have a thermostat aim to get the wax melting but not smoking.

Lightly touch the wax to the hot iron and let it drip onto the ski. With a bit of practice you will be able to control the rate so it’s not pouring out of control.

Try to create a snake pattern of small drops on the skis, this will help distribute it evenly. You want just enough to cover the base when you smooth it out so don’t go wild. If you put on too much it leads to excess work at the scraping stage.