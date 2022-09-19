Insta360 One X2 Action Camera 2022 – 2023 | Review - Mpora

Insta360 One X2 Action Camera 2022 – 2023 | Review

The One X2 is Insta360’s flagship 360 camera and, with a fantastic image quality and stabilisation, it’s clear to see why

Why we chose the Insta360 One X2: Intelligent, versatile, powerful 

Weight: 149g
Price: £430

If you’re looking for a solid 360 action cam then you don’t really need to look any further than Insta360. As the name suggests, Insta360 is laser-focused on producing some stellar 360 cameras; cut them and they probably bleed 360 footage. This, the One X2, is the brand’s top of the line 360-specific camera that provides some of the best 360  footage we’ve come across.

Build

The One X2 is sporting a pretty unique design, especially when you compare it to other ‘traditional’ action cams. The camera is made up from two different lenses – one on the back and one on the front – that both start capturing content as soon as you hit record. These lenses are rated to f2.0 and capture the full 360 degree field of view around you.

“If you’re looking for a solid 360 action cam then you don’t really need to look any further than Insta360”

Aside from the cameras, the One X2 is rectangular shaped, with a small circular screen at the back and a button below. This small screen lets you see exactly what you’re viewing and reframe if needed. The design of the lens set up means that you need to be careful of placing the camera down on a flat surface without the (included) lens caps. We found the lens would pick up scratches really easily as they’re so exposed.

The bottom of the camera features a tripod mount screw that lets the camera be screwed onto the included selfie stick which, thanks to its extendable length, becomes invisible after the Insta360 stitches the 360 footage together.

Video Quality

In terms of resolutions, the One X2 kicks out 5.7K (30, 25 and 24fps). This 5.7K image can either be uploaded to socials (such as Facebook) as a full 360 video, or cropped and re-exported in the Insta360 app to a traditional 16:9 format for a more natural viewing experience. In terms of other 360 resolutions, you’ve also got the option to film in 4K (50 and 30fps), and 3K (100fps).

“No matter what kind of video footage you’re filming, you’re going to be treated to Insta360’s signature ‘FlowState’ stabilisation”

Then, if images are your kind of thing, you can also make use of the wide field of view of the 360 camera to capture some pretty unique snaps in either .insp (which can be exported to .jpeg via the mobile app), or RAW if you’re able to export .dng files on your laptop or PC.

No matter what kind of video footage you’re filming, you’re going to be treated to Insta360’s signature ‘FlowState’ stabilisation. We’ve consistently been left impressed with Insta360’s clever stabilisation, and this is certainly the case with this camera. By adding a slight crop to the image, this software is able to pair up with the inbuilt gyro to move the framing and remove any unwanted wobbles or shakes. Clever stuff.

The Insta350 One X2 shows the brand’s experience in creating some best in class 360 cameras. This cam is able to produce some fantastic video footage, in a tiny device; making it a fantastic tech companion on your next ski trip.

