Why we chose the Insta360 One X2: Intelligent, versatile, powerful

Weight: 149g

Price: £430

If you’re looking for a solid 360 action cam then you don’t really need to look any further than Insta360. As the name suggests, Insta360 is laser-focused on producing some stellar 360 cameras; cut them and they probably bleed 360 footage. This, the One X2, is the brand’s top of the line 360-specific camera that provides some of the best 360 footage we’ve come across.

Build

The One X2 is sporting a pretty unique design, especially when you compare it to other ‘traditional’ action cams. The camera is made up from two different lenses – one on the back and one on the front – that both start capturing content as soon as you hit record. These lenses are rated to f2.0 and capture the full 360 degree field of view around you.

Aside from the cameras, the One X2 is rectangular shaped, with a small circular screen at the back and a button below. This small screen lets you see exactly what you’re viewing and reframe if needed. The design of the lens set up means that you need to be careful of placing the camera down on a flat surface without the (included) lens caps. We found the lens would pick up scratches really easily as they’re so exposed.