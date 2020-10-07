Why we chose the Kästle TX93: Lightweight, powerful, grippy
Lengths (cm): 162, 170, 178, 186
Sidecut (mm): 129 / 93 / 115 (178 cm)
Radius: 17 (178 cm)
Rocker Profile: Rocker-Camber-Rocker
Weight (per ski): 1,335g
Price: €749
The Kästle TX93 isn’t short of ski building heritage. Founded in 1924 by Anton Kästle, Kästle Skis has a strong history of creating World Cup winning race skis – winning a total of 132 Olympic and World Cup medals (all of which were produced in their factory in Hohenems, Austria).
These days, Kästle is dedicated to drawing this experience creating World Cup winning race skis, and turning that into downhill-focused all-mountain, touring and freeride planks. Case in point, the Kästle TX93 – an extremely well-considered and innovative touring ski that’s a joy to ski both on the uphill and downhill.
Kästle TX93 Build
Coming in at a weight of 1,335 grams per ski, the TX93 hovers between that fine line of high performance and lightweight construction. What’s usually the case for skis in this weight class is that they’re extremely lightweight, yet frustratingly twitchy. However, the TX93s are an impressively capable pair of skis, given that lack of weight.
This balance is first of all thanks to a Paulownia / Poplar core that has a fibreglass layer sitting above it. This fibreglass has carbon weaves wound within the layer to help beef up the stiffness. There’s also an additional fibreglass layer in the binding mount location, for direct power transfer where it’s needed most.
