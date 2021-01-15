For many of us right now, the thought of going waist-deep in powder is both an exhilarating and heartbreaking thought. Exhilarating in that same old sense it always was but also heartbreaking, because for many of us right now clipping into a pair of planks and skiing down some mountains is a dream currently sat waiting for us on some distant, fluctuating, horizon.

Nothing quite like living vicariously though, is there? With that in mind, check out Malou Peterson’s season edit – one in which she has a whole heap of fun times on her Armada skis up in an area that nowadays is widely known as British Columbia (more accurately speaking, however, it’s the Sinixt, Syilx, and Okanagan Nation Territory).

“One day, we’ll all go skiing again. In the meantime, enjoy edits like this”

If you live for big powder lines, cool dogs called Neptune, beautiful mountains and a voiceover from some old English dude who sounds like he writes for The Telegraph – you’ll definitely enjoy this six minute nugget of good stuff.

One day, we’ll all go skiing again. In the meantime, enjoy edits like this.

Screenshot: YouTube (Land of Powder)

