Land of Powder | Malou Peterson's Season Edit Will Make You Long For Big Mountain Missions - Mpora

Share

Skiing

Land of Powder | Malou Peterson’s Season Edit Will Make You Long For Big Mountain Missions

Malou Peterson, from northern Sweden, goes skiing in her "favourite place on this planet"

For many of us right now, the thought of going waist-deep in powder is both an exhilarating and heartbreaking thought. Exhilarating in that same old sense it always was but also heartbreaking, because for many of us right now clipping into a pair of planks and skiing down some mountains is a dream currently sat waiting for us on some distant, fluctuating, horizon.

Nothing quite like living vicariously though, is there? With that in mind, check out Malou Peterson’s season edit – one in which she has a whole heap of fun times on her Armada skis up in an area that nowadays is widely known as British Columbia (more accurately speaking, however, it’s the Sinixt, Syilx, and Okanagan Nation Territory).

“One day, we’ll all go skiing again. In the meantime, enjoy edits like this”

If you live for big powder lines, cool dogs called Neptune, beautiful mountains and a voiceover from some old English dude who sounds like he writes for The Telegraph – you’ll definitely enjoy this six minute nugget of good stuff.

One day, we’ll all go skiing again. In the meantime, enjoy edits like this.

Screenshot: YouTube (Land of Powder)

You May Also Like

Best Backcountry (Touring) Skis 2020 – 2021

Best Ski Touring Boots 2020 – 2021

Share

Topics:

Adventure Armada video

Related Articles

Mountain Biking

Mountain Biking Movies | 10 of the Best

Bored at home? Desperately need something to watch?

Mountain Biking Movies | 10 of the Best
Mountain Biking

Champery | Revisiting Danny Hart's 2011 Ride

We travel back in time to a wet and wild day of legendary mountain biking in Valais

Champery 2011 | Revisiting Danny Hart's Iconic World Championship Winning Run
Mountain Biking

New Shoes | Fabio Wibmer X Crankbrothers

Admire the skills, admire the shoes, in this Fabio Wibmer and Crankbrothers collaboration edit

Fabio Wibmer | Austrian Rider Links Up With Crankbrothers For New Shoe Day
Walking, Hiking & Trail Running

Radio Lento | The Podcast With A Difference

If you're missing the outside world, then you really need to give this podcast a listen

Nature Podcast | Immerse Yourself In The Sound Of The Outdoors With Radio Lento
Running

Running Time | 12 of the Best Runner Films

Lacking inspiration on those long runs? Look no further than these uplifting running films

Running Films | 12 Documentaries That All Runners Should Watch
Mountaineering & Expeditions

Q&A | The Brit Who Set A World Record In Spain

Last summer, Emily Woodhouse from Devon accomplished a lifelong dream

Climbing The Sierra Nevada Mountains In Spain | The Brit Who Set The Record For Summiting The Most 3,000m Peaks In A Single Week
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production