We’re all missing ski trips, aren’t we? The regenerating effect of all that mountain air, the adrenaline rush that comes during the downhill charge and the satisfaction of overcoming an uphill (if you’re all about earning your turns). Yes, the skiing and / or snowboarding holiday is a truly beautiful thing that’s currently being held captive by little things like… err… the global pandemic and… err… the incompetent mismanagement of it in the western world.

One day, however, we shall ski again. And it shall be a glorious thing to behold. Even the things that you usually hate about skiing holidays will seem like a treat. The weaving ski schools getting in your way and slowing you down, the inevitable visit to the infirmary when you try your luck at the park, the lost luggage debacles at Geneva and, of course, those long, snaking, lines of people queuing at the chairlifts.

“The things that you usually hate about skiing holidays will seem like a treat”

Honestly, what we wouldn’t give right now to just be standing in a lift line… politely gritting our teeth while some one-run-and-done mum scratches the top sheet on our new Volkl Revolt 104. In normal times, it would be the most annoying thing in the world. Right now, it sounds like heaven (especially if, in this hypothetical situation, you’re in said line with your mates).

We’ve compiled some footage of big chairlift queues for your viewing… pleasure? Is this what pleasure is in 2021? Is this what it’s come to? Anyway, enjoy this massive great injection of nostalgic bliss. Guess it really is true what they say. You don’t know what you’ve got ’til it’s gone.

Insane Ski Lift Line At Vail