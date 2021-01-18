Lift Lines | These Chairlift Queue Videos Belong In A Museum... But We Will Ski Again - Mpora

Lift Lines | These Chairlift Queue Videos Belong In A Museum… But We Will Ski Again

Will we ever stand in a massive chairlift queue surrounded by strangers again?

We’re all missing ski trips, aren’t we? The regenerating effect of all that mountain air, the adrenaline rush that comes during the downhill charge and the satisfaction of overcoming an uphill (if you’re all about earning your turns). Yes, the skiing and / or snowboarding holiday is a truly beautiful thing that’s currently being held captive by little things like… err… the global pandemic and… err… the incompetent mismanagement of it in the western world.

One day, however, we shall ski again. And it shall be a glorious thing to behold. Even the things that you usually hate about skiing holidays will seem like a treat. The weaving ski schools getting in your way and slowing you down, the inevitable visit to the infirmary when you try your luck at the park, the lost luggage debacles at Geneva and, of course, those long, snaking, lines of people queuing at the chairlifts.

“The things that you usually hate about skiing holidays will seem like a treat”

Honestly, what we wouldn’t give right now to just be standing in a lift line… politely gritting our teeth while some one-run-and-done mum scratches the top sheet on our new Volkl Revolt 104. In normal times, it would be the most annoying thing in the world. Right now, it sounds like heaven (especially if, in this hypothetical situation, you’re in said line with your mates).

We’ve compiled some footage of big chairlift queues for your viewing… pleasure? Is this what pleasure is in 2021? Is this what it’s come to? Anyway, enjoy this massive great injection of nostalgic bliss. Guess it really is true what they say. You don’t know what you’ve got ’til it’s gone.

Insane Ski Lift Line At Vail

Vail Lift Line

Chairlift Queue

Windy Wait In The Chairlift Queue

The Chairlift With The Queue

Epic Lift Lines

**********

Just to be absolutely clear. We do not really enjoy standing around in lift queues. It’s definitely our least favourite thing about getting into the mountains. The first time we do it again we’ll probably be like “Yeah, ok. This is nice. It’s nice to be back” but then after that we’ll go right back to hating it again.

For more information on backcountry skiing, a pursuit that pretty much takes standing around in queues out of the equation, be sure to check out our backcountry ski guide, our list of the best backcountry skis, and our list of the best ski touring backpacks.

