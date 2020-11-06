Mountain Hardwear The Viv Bib Pants | Review

Why we chose the Mountain Hardwear The Viv Bib Pants: Technical, breathable, well thought out

Weight: 632g

Price: $600

With every Bonnie, there’s always a Clyde. For every glass of Port, there’s a block of Stilton. The all-new Viv Jacket from Mountain Hardwear, for example, simply has to be paired with these – the Mountain Hardwear Viv Bib Pants (a pair of pants that go very nicely with what could be the most technical ski jacket on the market right now).

Inspired by the king of steep skiing himself, Vivian Bruchez, the Viv jacket and pants combination has been designed to keep you cool, calm, and collected on the steepest faces in the world. We’d love to hear of any features you think these pants might be lacking, as we’re certain they come with every feature you might need while undertaking your next ski mountaineering mission.

Materials

Built using Gore-Tex’s new Most Breathable fabric, the Viv Pants offer a good deal of stretch for when you’re touring, stepping up high on rocky scrambles, or just skiing in general.

As the name implies, Most Breathable is also impressively breathable. It may not be Futurelight levels of breathability, but we’re big fans of the balance between waterproof protection and breathable fabric that Gore-Tex has achieved with this new fabric.