Skiing

MountainFlow Plant-Based Wax Kit 2022 – 2023 | Review

MountainFlow has the most impressive range of ski and touring skin wax kits. Let's talk you through it

Why we chose the MountainFlow Plant-Based Wax Kit: Innovative, disruptive, eco-friendly 

Price: Starting from $15

With all the work ski brands are doing to reduce their environmental footprint, with the production of more sustainable skis and boots, it seems quite ironic that, in recent years, the world of ski waxing hasn’t moved on with such urgency.

Props then to independent brands like DPS Skis for their work in developing their Phantom waxless base treatment, Data Wax for their eco backcountry wax and this young company, and MountainFlow for their range of plant-based waxing options. 

“In recent years, the world of ski waxing hasn’t moved on with such urgency”

Founded in 2016, MountainFlow asked the (very reasonable) question: “How can we improve the skiing experience without introducing toxic chemicals into the mountain environments that we love?” The problem with normal wax, you see, is that, more often than not, it’s made using nasty fluorocarbons (PFCs) that, when rubbed off your base as you ski, cause damage to the local ecosystems.

The way they went about answering this question was by eliminating these nasty PFCs from their wax. After years of developing, tweaking and testing various wax formulas, MountainFlow finally landed on a mix they were happy with. This is how we’ve got to where we are now, and the product you see on this page. It’s a fully plant-based wax, that shuns the use of PFCs and petroleum.

MountainFlow’s selection of plant-based ski wax covers all temperatures. You’ve got the option of buying a four pack of wax blocks that includes: Cold (-21 to -9C), Cool (-12 to -4C), Warm (-7 to 2C) and All Temp (-13 to -1C).

As you can expect from a brand that bigs up its eco credentials, all the wax kits are packaged in eco-friendly packaging. The clamshells that protect the wax in transit are made from 100% recycled material, while the rest of the kit shuns the use of plastic for 100% post-consumer recycled aluminium.

Ski 100 2022/23
