Why we chose the MountainFlow Plant-Based Wax Kit: Innovative, disruptive, eco-friendly

Price: Starting from $15

With all the work ski brands are doing to reduce their environmental footprint, with the production of more sustainable skis and boots, it seems quite ironic that, in recent years, the world of ski waxing hasn’t moved on with such urgency.

Props then to independent brands like DPS Skis for their work in developing their Phantom waxless base treatment, Data Wax for their eco backcountry wax and this young company, and MountainFlow for their range of plant-based waxing options.

Founded in 2016, MountainFlow asked the (very reasonable) question: “How can we improve the skiing experience without introducing toxic chemicals into the mountain environments that we love?” The problem with normal wax, you see, is that, more often than not, it’s made using nasty fluorocarbons (PFCs) that, when rubbed off your base as you ski, cause damage to the local ecosystems.