Why we chose the Nordica Santa Ana 98: Versatile, powerful, nimble

Lengths (cm): 151, 158, 165, 172 & 179

Sidecut (mm): 125 / 93 / 112 (165 cm)

Radius: 15.5m (165cm)

Rocker Profile: Rocker-Camber-Rocker

Weight (per ski):1,740g

Price: £650

The Nordica Santa Ana series of all-mountain skis was first released in the 15/16 season and, since then, there has been excellent development in terms of the construction, shape and build of the ski. New sizes have been added as well as two much lighter, backcountry-specific, options, something that follows the clear progression of the sport.

“A platform that thrives in making quick, snappy turns on firm snow”

Designed to serve up “unmatched versatility,” the Santa Ana 93 has been made with a 93 mm waist underfoot to provide a platform that thrives in making quick, snappy turns on firm snow. This 93 mm waist also opens up terrain outside of the resort boundaries too, with a lightweight and powerful build bringing an extremely energetic ride.

Nordica Santa Ana 93 Build

The Santa Ana 93 boasts a well-balanced construction and build. Using race inspired technology, the Santa Ana 93 pairs a wood core with carbon chassis. It also has a sheet of terrain-specific metal for top-end power transmission, torsional stability and edge grip. This nice combination offers a ride that is strong, smooth and stable. It enhances the edge hold and response of the ski, in turn creating a level of control that builds confidence and keeps you skiing hard and fast with intention.

The full performance wood core has carbon chassis technology integrated into it for improved versatility, playfulness and responsive rebound. The new and improved true tip on the Santa Ana replaces the heavy ABS plastic tip with the lightweight wood core. This is something that has enhanced the playfulness and manoeuvrability of the ski by making it lighter, smoother and far easier to chuck about.