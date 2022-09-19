Nordica Santa Ana 93 All-Mountain Ski 2022 – 2023 | Review - Mpora

Nordica Santa Ana 93 All-Mountain Ski 2022 – 2023 | Review

The Nordica Santa Ana 93 is a lightweight, nimble, yet extremely powerful all-mountain ski designed for women

Why we chose the Nordica Santa Ana 98: Versatile, powerful, nimble

Lengths (cm): 151, 158, 165, 172 & 179
Sidecut (mm): 125 / 93 / 112 (165 cm)
Radius: 15.5m  (165cm)
Rocker Profile: Rocker-Camber-Rocker
Weight (per ski):1,740g
Price: £650

The Nordica Santa Ana series of all-mountain skis was first released in the 15/16 season and, since then, there has been excellent development in terms of the construction, shape and build of the ski. New sizes have been added as well as two much lighter, backcountry-specific, options, something that follows the clear progression of the sport.

“A platform that thrives in making quick, snappy turns on firm snow”

Designed to serve up “unmatched versatility,” the Santa Ana 93 has been made with a 93 mm waist underfoot to provide a platform that thrives in making quick, snappy turns on firm snow. This 93 mm waist also opens up terrain outside of the resort boundaries too, with a lightweight and powerful build bringing an extremely energetic ride.

Nordica Santa Ana 93 Build

The Santa Ana 93 boasts a well-balanced construction and build. Using race inspired technology, the Santa Ana 93 pairs a wood core with carbon chassis. It also has a sheet of terrain-specific metal for top-end power transmission, torsional stability and edge grip. This nice combination offers a ride that is strong, smooth and stable. It enhances the edge hold and response of the ski, in turn creating a level of control that builds confidence and keeps you skiing hard and fast with intention.

The full performance wood core has carbon chassis technology integrated into it for improved versatility, playfulness and responsive rebound. The new and improved true tip on the Santa Ana replaces the heavy ABS plastic tip with the lightweight wood core. This is something that has enhanced the playfulness and manoeuvrability of the ski by making it lighter, smoother and far easier to chuck about. 

Although Nordica does claim this is the “lightest and most playful women’s ski ever” it is a big claim considering there are a large array of all-mountain skis that are much lighter than the Nordica Santa Ana 98s.

Does weight really matter? In this case, the Santa Ana 93 weigh 1,840g per ski which is not light by any means. However, that being said, extra weight is not always a downfall. Although these skis may be heavier than others (such as the Pandora 94), the edge hold and manoeuvrability of the Santa Ana is superior and definitely helps the performance and feel of the ski. 

Nordica Santa Ana 93 Shaping

The Nordica Santa Ana 93 has a width of 93 mm underfoot, tapered to the tip at 125 mm, and a tail of 112 mm (for the 165cm length ski). A fairly standard shape for a freeride-focused ski and proven to work effectively.  This results in a turn radius of 15.5m, which is not too short and not too long; something that means it has versatility and manoeuvrability when you need it. 

We would expect nothing other than the rocker – camber – rocker profile that Nordica follows and incorporates into the Santa Ana collection. Smooth rocker at the tip and tail with camber underfoot paired with good width ratios at the tip and tail follows the  template guide for a well-balanced ski shape. It certainly works a treat on the 93.

Who Is Nordica Santa Ana 93 For?

The Nordica, Santa Ana 93 is well suited for intermediate, advanced and expert skiers who are looking for a versatile ski that can provide an intuitive carve on and off piste.  Although this ski shouldn’t be your first choice on a heavy powder day or for touring in the backcountry, the Santa Ana 93s are a strong and solid choice for an all-round on-mountain ski. 

“The perfect ingredients to build your confidence and inspire progression”

Quick, nimble and with great control, the perfect ingredients to build your confidence and inspire progression are evident in the design of the Nordica Santa Ana 93.

What Is The Nordica Santa Ana 93 Good At?

Versatility: 8.5/10

Carving: 8/10

Soft Snow: 7/10

