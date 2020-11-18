O'Neill Hammer Snow Pant | Review - Mpora

Share

Skiing

O’Neill Hammer Snow Pant | Review

Brain: Don’t say it… don’t say it… don’t say it. Me: It’s hammer time

Why We Chose The O’Neill Hammer Pants: A solid option for the solid intermediate.

Price: £115

BUY HERE

With their ocean wave logo, and sea salt-speckled backstory, O’Neill might always bring to mind surf culture before they bring to mind snowsports. That being said however, the brand founded by legendary wetsuit inventor, and eyepatch-wearer, Jack O’Neill have done more than enough good things in recent years to justify their ongoing presence in the world of ski outerwear. 

Take the Hammer Pants, example. They’re nothing spectacular, nothing showy, but they are a fine illustration of reliable winter activity clothing that’s more than happy just getting on with the business of sliding about on the chilly white stuff. It’s not ripping up the rulebook, it’s not changing the game, but it is going to do the job and do it well. A solid inclusion in the Ski 100.

Materials

With its 10k / 10k waterproof and breathability ratings, the Hammer Pants are ideally suited to being paired up with the O’Neill Aplite Jacket. Those ratings mean the pants are much more suited to shredding it up within the resort boundary, and at the park, but that’s alright as far as we’re concerned as the fair pricing quite clearly reflects this. 

That’s not to say you won’t be able to scoot off for some by-the-piste off-piste action in these, it’s just that we definitely wouldn’t recommend you going full backcountry mission in them. In terms of who and what they’re designed for though, O’Neill have absolutely nailed it (like a hammer, you might say).

“It’s not changing the game, but it is going to do the job and do it well”

O’Neill Hyperdry, used here, is a water repellent treatment applied to the fabric so the garment repels spills and water, and is quick to dry. It’ll keep snow and rain off your case, that’s for sure. 

The pants have a brushed tricot lining for extra warmth and comfort.

For those who live for the full fabric breakdown (get a hobby, guys), the numbers are as follows: shell – 100% polyester, laminate – 100% thermoplastic polyurethane, knitted lining – 100% polyester, woven lining – 100% polyamide, lining bottom – 100% polyamide. Boring paragraph.

Features

Pull up a seat, grab some cutlery, and let’s cut stuck in shall we?

The O’Neill Hammer Pants have critically taped seams. This doesn’t mean it’s been fully taped everywhere but it does mean that waterproof taping has been applied to all the critical, exposed, areas most likely to let water through. Good stuff.

Speaking of the seams, the ergonomically curved ones here really heighten the freedom of movement. Ideal when you’re moving and shaking on the slope, ideal when you’re moving and shaking on the après dancefloor; it’s… yeah… ideal. 

“These things are more than tough enough to handle themselves in a scrap”

Down at the bottom of the pants, meanwhile, there’s a real sense that these things are more than tough enough to handle themselves in a scrap. The hem of the snow pants has been reinforced with anti-abrasive material for increased durability, meaning they should last multiple ski trips without too much trouble. There’s also an adjuster down at the hem of the pants for optimising the leg opening to suit the occasion. 

The Hammer Pants comes in a regular fit, as opposed to an MC Hammer fit, and are available in ‘Treetop Green’, ‘Ink Blue’, and ‘Forest Night’. 

Conclusion

With an RRP of just over £100, these are a great choice for someone looking to get themselves a pair of practical, reliable, ski pants that can go the distance in terms of durability. They’re not made for super technical backcountry jaunts but that’s alright, the price point reflects that. 

You May Also Like

O’Neill Original Anorak Snow Jacket | Review

FW Manifest Tour 3L Bib Pant | Review

Share

Topics:

O'Neill Ski 100 2020/21

Related Articles

Skiing

FW Root 3L Jacket | Review

A classic yet contemporary design, the FW Root 3L has alpine lifestyle written all over it

FW Root 3L Jacket | Review
Skiing

Patagonia PowSlayer Pants | Review

Sustainability is the name of the game when it comes to the PowSlayer’s face fabric

Patagonia PowSlayer Pants | Review
Skiing

Spektrum Templet Essential | Review

The Templet Essentials are an extremely high performing pair of goggles, in a sustainable package

Spektrum Templet Essential Goggles | Review
Skiing

The North Face Brigandine FutureLight Jacket | Review

If this is what the future of ski outerwear looks like, we're heading in a very good direction

The North Face Brigandine FutureLight Jacket | Review
Skiing

Planks Happy Days Anorak | Review

Everyone’s favourite British ski brand have delivered again with the new Happy Days Anorak

Planks Happy Days Anorak | Review
Skiing

FW Catalyst 2L Jacket | Review

A fusion of freestyle and functionality, the FW Catalyst is the best of both worlds

FW Catalyst 2L Jacket | Review
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production