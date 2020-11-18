O’Neill Hammer Snow Pant | Review

Why We Chose The O’Neill Hammer Pants: A solid option for the solid intermediate.

Price: £115

With their ocean wave logo, and sea salt-speckled backstory, O’Neill might always bring to mind surf culture before they bring to mind snowsports. That being said however, the brand founded by legendary wetsuit inventor, and eyepatch-wearer, Jack O’Neill have done more than enough good things in recent years to justify their ongoing presence in the world of ski outerwear.

Take the Hammer Pants, example. They’re nothing spectacular, nothing showy, but they are a fine illustration of reliable winter activity clothing that’s more than happy just getting on with the business of sliding about on the chilly white stuff. It’s not ripping up the rulebook, it’s not changing the game, but it is going to do the job and do it well. A solid inclusion in the Ski 100.

Materials

With its 10k / 10k waterproof and breathability ratings, the Hammer Pants are ideally suited to being paired up with the O’Neill Aplite Jacket. Those ratings mean the pants are much more suited to shredding it up within the resort boundary, and at the park, but that’s alright as far as we’re concerned as the fair pricing quite clearly reflects this.

That’s not to say you won’t be able to scoot off for some by-the-piste off-piste action in these, it’s just that we definitely wouldn’t recommend you going full backcountry mission in them. In terms of who and what they’re designed for though, O’Neill have absolutely nailed it (like a hammer, you might say).

“It’s not changing the game, but it is going to do the job and do it well”

O’Neill Hyperdry, used here, is a water repellent treatment applied to the fabric so the garment repels spills and water, and is quick to dry. It’ll keep snow and rain off your case, that’s for sure.

The pants have a brushed tricot lining for extra warmth and comfort.

For those who live for the full fabric breakdown (get a hobby, guys), the numbers are as follows: shell – 100% polyester, laminate – 100% thermoplastic polyurethane, knitted lining – 100% polyester, woven lining – 100% polyamide, lining bottom – 100% polyamide. Boring paragraph.