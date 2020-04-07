Even during these times of lockdowns, self isolations and quarantines, ski resorts around the world need to be managed, ready for us to get out and play once the big C has finally been got rid of. Yesterday, while keeping the snow harvested up high on the Ober Theodul Gletscher of Zermatt, a cat driver unfortunately fell through a crevasse that looks to have swallowed the machine whole (thankfully, the driver lived to tell the tale).

The photos are astonishing and remind us that the danger is always out there whilst skiing / snowboarding on glaciers – this bad boy was just on the side of the Matterhorn Glacier Paradise piste. While Mother Nature is giving the human race an uppercut to the chin with C19, she’s throwing us a cheeky side jab by swallowing our piste bashers, really reminding us who’s boss.





Pictured: 05/04-2020, rescue underway

Pictured: 06/04-2020, rescue complete

We don’t know any more information right now, but we’ll be sure to update this post as and when more news comes in.

