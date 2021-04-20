Planks Powder Days Raise | Own A Slice Of British Pie - Mpora

Skiing

Planks Powder Days Raise | Own A Slice Of British Pie

This is your opportunity to become part of the Planks Clothing family

Founded in 2008 by ex-professional skier Jim Adlington, British brand Planks have been kicking about for well over 10 years now. Since their founding, the Planks crew have been soaring in popularity and have established themselves as everyone’s favourite British skiwear brand.

“Planks have established themselves as one of the coolest winter clothing brands around”

Jim Adlington, the man behind the brand, moved to Val d’Isère in the nineties and went on to become a sponsored skier. During his time in France, Jim soon began to turn his knowledge of the ski industry into the creation of a new ski gear company – producing products under the Planks name.

Pictured: Planks founder Jim Adlington

From humble beginnings selling hand screen printed tees from the boot of Jim’s car, Planks have established themselves as one of the coolest winter clothing brands around. Just take a peek at what everyone’s wearing the next time you’re in a lift queue at a French ski resort (oh, the good old days), and you’ll see what we mean. 

The good folk over at Planks are now giving you the chance to be invested in this rad brand with their all-new crowdfunding round ‘The Powder Days Raise’.

They’re opening up investment to anyone keen to get behind the brand – from £10, to £25,000. Rumour on the grapevine is that you’ve got to be fast, though, as Planks are planning to limit this raise to a lucky few.  So, if you’re keen to get in on a slice of the pie then be sure to pre-register your interest by following the link below. Good luck!

Check Out The Powder Days Raise Here 

Live Q & A | The Founder Of Planks Clothing

Audi Nines 2021 | All Aboard The Big Train

 

