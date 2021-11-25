Coming off the back of a mammoth film tour, that consisted of 300 in-person premieres across 28 countries, Faction has just hit the launch button for their award-winning film, Roots. Spanning over eight chapters, the film highlights the roots of what attracts us to the wonderful sport of freeskiing.

The film covers everything from Olympic medalists, Sarah Hoefflin and Mathilde Gremaud, illustrating how far the women’s freeskiing scene has progressed in a silky smooth women’s-specific edit, to Sam Anthamatten discovering – and promptly shredding in classic Anthamatten style – untouched couloirs in the Dolomites.

“Showing off everything from the caves of the Dolomites, to the nightscapes of Ruka”

As you can expect from a film directed by Etienne Merel, and the crew at Blue Max Media, there’s some next level cinematography going on in the film. Showing off everything from the caves of the Dolomites, to the nightscapes of Ruka and the mythic peaks surrounding Verbier, and beyond, Roots captures all the action in that classically breathtaking style we’ve come to know and love about Faction’s feature films.

The whole film, it’s got to be added, was completely carbon neutral thanks to Faction’s partnership with ClimatePartner who offset the film’s emissions by reinvesting in renewable wind energy. Faction didn’t stop there, either. The film tour also managed to raise a whopping $10,000 (and counting) for NGOs focusing on inclusivity and diversity within the outdoor spaces. Big, big shout out to Faction for committing to these highly worthy causes.

Anyway, that’s enough from us. We’re going to be first in the queue to catch a second viewing of this incredible film. Check it out below.

Credit: Timo Jarvinen

Credit: Eric Parker

