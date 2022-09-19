Salomon QST Stella 106 Freeride Ski 2022 – 2023 | Review - Mpora

Salomon QST Stella 106 Freeride Ski 2022 – 2023 | Review

Confident ripping wide open turns in a variety of terrain and snow conditions, the Salomon QST Stella 106 is an ideal freeride tool for women

Why we chose the Salomon QST Stella 106: Powerful, versatile, stable

Lengths (cm): 157, 165 & 173 cm
Sidecut (mm): 137 / 106 / 124 mm (165cm length)
Radius: 17m  (165 cm)
Rocker Profile: Rocker-Camber-Rocker
Weight (per ski): 1,810g (165cm)
Price: £630

Salomon has a rich history when it comes to creating and inventing ski and adventure gear. The Salomon family ski workshop was first established in 1947 in Annecy, France, and has grown and evolved into an impressive innovative brand that’s now at the forefront of ski development and technology. This is evident, in particular, with Salomon’s QST range of freeride skis, boots and bindings.

“An absolute ripper of a ski to charge the big mountain terrain on”

The 106 is the widest women’s-specific model in the QST range, with a soft snow and freeride bias. With lots of float, movability in the tips and more control in the tail, this bit of kit has been refined over the years to give the ladies an absolute ripper of a ski to charge the big mountain terrain on. This is a ski that can handle the fast progression of female freeriding. 

Salomon QST Stella 106 Build

The QST Stella 106s are constructed with a poplar wood core and a C/FX blend of carbon fiber and flax stringer. This is woven together to create a sheet of incredibly strong and lightweight material. This sheet complements the poplar wood base and adds more strength and durability.

Salomon’s extremely effective Cork Damplifier is placed in the tip to provide vibration absorption. Salomon has been using this stuff in their skis for a good few years now. It’s something that’s noticeable, especially on hardpack and in less than ideal snow conditions when jitter can be a problem.

Salomon’s full sandwich sidewalls also feature in the QST Stella 106. They make use of a high density ABS material. The skis have a sturdy and slightly raised platform underfoot, one that enhances performance by providing good edge grip and smooth ski-to-snow contact.

Salomon QST Stella 106 Shaping

The QST range has a unique shape and brings with it additional changes for the ‘23 model.

The new additions include a few extra inches of rocker and more taper in the tip and tail. This year’s model has a width of 137 mm at the tip, tapering into a waist of 106mm and a 124mm tail. The rocker sits at 25% at the tip and 17% at the tail, effectively providing a floaty, surfy feel in soft snow.

“The Salomon QST Stella 106 can rip wide arcing turns and handle a variety of snow conditions”

The shape of the Stella 106 is built for longer arc turns with a 17m radius turn (for the 165 cm length). What’s more the double sidewall makes quick edge to edge movement and control a piece of cake. This year’s model has a less directional profile with more splay in the tail meaning it leans more in the direction of a twintip freestyle profile, a profile that allows for more manoeuvrability and versatility. 

Who Is Salomon QST Stella 106 For?

With a few changes made to the already fantastic shape and form of last year’s model, his year’s model is something special. There’s clear signs of that obvious attention to detail, quality and performance everywhere you look. This is the perfect ski for intermediate to advanced female skiers who are looking for an all-mountain ski with a big mountain bias.

The Salomon QST Stella 106 can rip wide arcing turns and handle a variety of snow conditions and terrain. The skis could also be a good option for those powder touring days when you want a ski to get you up the hill with ease, but also deliver a fun and playful descent.

“The perfect ski for intermediate to advanced female skiers who are looking for an all-mountain ski with a big mountain bias”

What Is The Salomon QST Stella 106 Good At?

Versatility: 7.5/10

Carving: 8/10

Soft Snow: 9.5/10

