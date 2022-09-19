Why we chose the Salomon QST Stella 106: Powerful, versatile, stable

Lengths (cm): 157, 165 & 173 cm

Sidecut (mm): 137 / 106 / 124 mm (165cm length)

Radius: 17m (165 cm)

Rocker Profile: Rocker-Camber-Rocker

Weight (per ski): 1,810g (165cm)

Price: £630

Salomon has a rich history when it comes to creating and inventing ski and adventure gear. The Salomon family ski workshop was first established in 1947 in Annecy, France, and has grown and evolved into an impressive innovative brand that’s now at the forefront of ski development and technology. This is evident, in particular, with Salomon’s QST range of freeride skis, boots and bindings.

“An absolute ripper of a ski to charge the big mountain terrain on”

The 106 is the widest women’s-specific model in the QST range, with a soft snow and freeride bias. With lots of float, movability in the tips and more control in the tail, this bit of kit has been refined over the years to give the ladies an absolute ripper of a ski to charge the big mountain terrain on. This is a ski that can handle the fast progression of female freeriding.

Salomon QST Stella 106 Build

The QST Stella 106s are constructed with a poplar wood core and a C/FX blend of carbon fiber and flax stringer. This is woven together to create a sheet of incredibly strong and lightweight material. This sheet complements the poplar wood base and adds more strength and durability.

Salomon’s extremely effective Cork Damplifier is placed in the tip to provide vibration absorption. Salomon has been using this stuff in their skis for a good few years now. It’s something that’s noticeable, especially on hardpack and in less than ideal snow conditions when jitter can be a problem.