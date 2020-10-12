Why we chose the Salomon Shift Pro 130: Powerful, versatile fit, progressive

Flex: 130

Last: 100 mm

Cuff Range: TBC

Forward Lean: TBC

BSL: 312 mm (27.0)

Binding Compatibility: All touring bindings

Weight (per boot): 1,679g (26.5)

Price: £540

Salomon shook up the market when they released their Shift hybrid ski touring binding two years ago. With it, they brought a binding that’s capable of mimicking the touring efficiency of a tech binding on the skin track, yet act like an alpine binding on the downhill. Now with these Shift Pro 130 AT ski touring boots, Salomon looks to create a boot that’s as capable on the uphill and downhill as the binding that carries its same name.

Replacing the Salomon S/Lab MTN, the Shift Pro 130 AT caters for expert freeride skiers who put a lot of emphasis on the downhill. The 130 flex will favour advanced to expert skiers, although there are also 110 and 90 flex ratings for lightweight / intermediate backcountry skiers.

Said to be drawing the best qualities from Salomon’s three most popular boots – the fit of the S/Pro; the touring capabilities of the S/Lab MTN; and the performance of the S/Max – the Shift Pro 130 provides a comfortable 100 mm last, with an impressive 45º range of motion and a claimed 130 flex rating, all in a boot that’s just under 1,700 grams.

Salomon Shift Pro 130 Build

While the Shift Pro 130 takes the place of the S/Lab MTN, it marks a move away from a two buckle design in favour of a more traditional four buckle setup. This ‘shift’ to a four buckle design offers a hint at where Salomon are looking to take the Shift boot – this is an out and out downhill charger, that just happens to have a touring mode slapped on it.