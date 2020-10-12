Salomon Shift Pro 130 Ski Boot 2020 – 2021 | Review - Mpora

Salomon Shift Pro 130 Ski Boot 2020 – 2021 | Review

Ask and you shall receive - Salomon bring a four-buckle touring boot to their lineup

Why we chose the Salomon Shift Pro 130: Powerful, versatile fit, progressive 

Flex: 130
Last: 100 mm
Cuff Range: TBC
Forward Lean: TBC
BSL: 312 mm (27.0)
Binding Compatibility: All touring bindings
Weight (per boot): 1,679g (26.5)
Price: £540

Salomon shook up the market when they released their Shift hybrid ski touring binding two years ago. With it, they brought a binding that’s capable of mimicking the touring efficiency of a tech binding on the skin track, yet act like an alpine binding on the downhill. Now with these Shift Pro 130 AT ski touring boots, Salomon looks to create a boot that’s as capable on the uphill and downhill as the binding that carries its same name.

Replacing the Salomon S/Lab MTN, the Shift Pro 130 AT caters for expert freeride skiers who put a lot of emphasis on the downhill. The 130 flex will favour advanced to expert skiers, although there are also 110 and 90 flex ratings for lightweight / intermediate backcountry skiers.

“The Shift Pro 130 AT caters for expert freeride skiers who put a lot of emphasis on the downhill”

Said to be drawing the best qualities from Salomon’s three most popular boots – the fit of the S/Pro; the touring capabilities of the S/Lab MTN; and the performance of the S/Max – the Shift Pro 130 provides a comfortable 100 mm last, with an impressive 45º range of motion and a claimed 130 flex rating, all in a boot that’s just under 1,700 grams.

Salomon Shift Pro 130 Build

While the Shift Pro 130 takes the place of the S/Lab MTN, it marks a move away from a two buckle design in favour of a more traditional four buckle setup. This ‘shift’ to a four buckle design offers a hint at where Salomon are looking to take the Shift boot – this is an out and out downhill charger, that just happens to have a touring mode slapped on it.

In another move away from the S/Lab MTN boot, Salomon has constructed the Shift 130 AT from a TPU material that’s a little heavier, yet is able to provide a more progressive flex no matter the temperature.

This Polyolefin TPU construction has been reinforced with Salomon’s ‘Coreframe’ which brings reinforcement to the lower where you traditionally see boots ‘bellow’ under pressure. The cuff features a ‘pyramid spine’ that further ramps up the flex of these boots.

In terms of touring, the Shift Pro 130 AT features the same Surelock ski / walk mechanism that was found on the S/Lab MTN. We’ve got no worries with this technology being carried over to the Shift boot line, as it simply served its purpose and never let the team here at Mpora down.

“We feel we’ll be seeing a lot of these on the skin track this season”

The Surelock ski / walk lever is combined with a decent 48º of range of motion and a Customfit liner that features a slot cut out near the heel in a bid to reduce friction during the touring stride. All of this is brought together with a removable GripWalk sole, that’ll be compatible with pretty much every ski binding out there: touring or alpine.

For those that are torn between shredding the resort or heading out beyond the resort boundaries, the Shift Pro 130 AT is going to be the boot for you. Given the high performance of this boot, the 1,690 gram weight doesn’t seem too bad.

Those who might prefer a slightly softer boot also have the option to go for the 110 and 90 versions, made for males and females. Because of the versatile fit, range of flexes and overall performance of this boot, we feel we’ll be seeing a lot of these on the skin track this season.

What Is The Salomon Shift Pro 130 Good At?

Charging: 9/10
Touring: 6/10
Comfort: 8/10

