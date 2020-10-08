Why we chose the Salomon Stance 102: Damp, powerful, zero speed limit

Lengths (cm): 176, 183, 190

Sidecut (mm): 134 – 102 – 121

Radius: 23m (183 cm)

Rocker Profile: Rocker-Camber-Rocker

Weight (per ski): 2,120g

Price: £750

Every ski brand worth their salt seems to be weighing into the metal laminate, directional, all-mountain ripper category for the 20/21 season. Armada nailed it with their Declivity 92 Ti, K2 have bending minds with their Mindbender range, and now Salomon are stepping up with their all-new Stance range.

The Stance 102 sits at the top of this range, giving a fantastic all-mountain option for those who love to hold their speed as they blast through the chowder.

“Every ski brand worth their salt seems to be weighing into the metal laminate, directional, all-mountain ripper category”

Salomon Stance 102 Build

So, first thing to mention has to be that (double) titanium laminate. Sandwiching the top and bottom of the poplar core, the Stance 102 features a full spanning (width and length) metal laminate below the core with a second laminate above.

The laminate above the core features two cut outs – filled in using a traditional carbon / flax layup – in front of where you’d typically mount your binding. Salomon claims these cutouts improve the dampening of the Stance 102, while of course reducing any unnecessary weight.