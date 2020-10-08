Salomon Stance 102 2020 – 2021 | Review - Mpora

Salomon Stance 102 2020 – 2021 | Review

Salomon have created an all-mountain freight train in the new Stance 102

Why we chose the Salomon Stance 102: Damp, powerful, zero speed limit 

Lengths (cm): 176, 183, 190
Sidecut (mm): 134 – 102 – 121
Radius: 23m (183 cm)
Rocker Profile: Rocker-Camber-Rocker
Weight (per ski): 2,120g
Price: £750

Buy Here

Every ski brand worth their salt seems to be weighing into the metal laminate, directional, all-mountain ripper category for the 20/21 season. Armada nailed it with their Declivity 92 Ti, K2 have bending minds with their Mindbender range, and now Salomon are stepping up with their all-new Stance range.

The Stance 102 sits at the top of this range, giving a fantastic all-mountain option for those who love to hold their speed as they blast through the chowder.

“Every ski brand worth their salt seems to be weighing into the metal laminate, directional, all-mountain ripper category”

Salomon Stance 102 Build

So, first thing to mention has to be that (double) titanium laminate. Sandwiching the top and bottom of the poplar core, the Stance 102 features a full spanning (width and length) metal laminate below the core with a second laminate above.

The laminate above the core features two cut outs – filled in using a traditional carbon / flax layup – in front of where you’d typically mount your binding. Salomon claims these cutouts improve the dampening of the Stance 102, while of course reducing any unnecessary weight.

While the cutouts have been intended to reduce the weight of the Stance 102s, there’s no mistaking that these are a stiff, damp, pair of skis thanks to this double metal laminate. We see the cutouts as a necessary tweak to stop the Stance 102s handling like an out of control freight train.

Salomon Stance 102 Shaping

As you’d expect from a ski with a double metal construction, the Stance 102 comes sporting a traditional shape. There’s a hint of taper to help the skis track well through 3D but, other than that, we’d say that these things are as directional as it gets. The 3 mm of camber, and mighty 23 metre turn radius, help them obliterate anything that may stand in their way.

“The Stance 102 will be sure to take you for a ride”

Who Is The Salomon Stance 102 For?

Combine the Salomon Stance 102 with a full alpine boot and binding combination such as the Atomic Hawx Ultra 130 and Armada STH2 WTR 13, and you’ve got yourself a setup that’ll be able to tear up the resort at speed. The metal laminate and traditional shaping allow the Stance 102 to track well and confidently through any chop you might throw their way.

In all honesty, we’d recommend these for experienced skiers only as if you’re even slightly caught off your guard with these the Stance 102 will be sure to take you for a ride.

What Is The Salomon Stance 102 Good At?

Carving: 8/10
Chop: 9/10
Dampening: 8/10

