Why we chose the Scarpa F1 LT: Lightweight, powerful, comfortable

Last: 100mm

Cuff Range: 72˚

Forward Lean: 9°, 11°, 13°

BSL: 294mm (27)

Binding Compatibility: Tech (pin) bindings only

Weight (per boot): 990g

Price: £560

When Candide met Faction, the CT 5.0 was born. When Rivaldo met Ronaldo, a football masterpiece was brought to life. Some of the best things in life have come from a marriage of two things. This is certainly true for the all new Scarpa F1 LT – a ski boot that brings together the best of both worlds from the Scarpa Alien RS and the Scarpa F1.

In bringing these two boots together, you’re left with a boot that barely tips the scales at 990g, and one that carries some extremely impressive downhill performance. This, ladies and gentlemen, seems one step closer to the Holy Grail of lightweight ski touring boots.

Scarpa F1 LT Build

In merging both the FT and Alien, Scarpa has taken the best bits from each boot. On the side of the Alien, you’ve got the BOA instep closure, the same single motion ski / walk lever and a pretty similar (but reinforced) carbon-infused Grilamid shell. In terms of the F1 features, there’s the beefed up top buckle and shell reinforcement – which is said to improve boot stiffness by up to 30%.

A thin booster strap has been added to the top of the cuff. Some may prefer to remove this booster in favour of slightly quicker ski / walk transitions, but it will add that touch extra performance boost – so think twice before giving it the snip. Scarpa have also sat the foot lower in the boot, which gives you a little more control, and importantly for those with wide feet, this adds around 2mm of extra width in the forefoot.

Similarly to the Alien RS, the F1 LT features 72 degrees of range of motion. This is quite frankly all anyone will ever need in the backcountry. Rocky ridge scrambling, endless bootpacks and hour after hour of skin track will be just as comfortable as they are in the Alien RS (that’s pretty damn comfy, in all honesty).

All of this amounts to a whopping (we joke) additional 70 grams of weight, over that of the Alien RS – that’s about the same weight as an egg. Hardly anything you’re going to notice, even on those big missions into the backcountry.