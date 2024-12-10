Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau | The Locals’ Guide - Mpora

Sponsored content

These days, it’s incredibly easy to find your way around any ski resort by yourself. Even if the old paper piste map has gone soggy in your pocket, there are any number of high tech mapping apps that will tell you exactly where you are on the hill, as well as giving you a wealth of stats about what the runs, nearby restaurants, and the opening and closing times of the lifts that connect them.

All of this can, of course, be incredibly useful information. But no amount of statistics can really tell you what it feels like to ski a run, or drink in a particular après bar. For that, you need a human. Which is why, when compiling this guide to the Ski Juwel area, our sister publication, Snow Magazine, asked two locals for their recommendations. Not only do they explain (far better than any app ever could) what makes their hometowns special, their responses also convey something of the joy of living where they do—a sensation the Austrians like to call Lebensgefühl.

Photo: Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau

Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau in numbers

Ski area: 113km of pistes

Altitude range: 830m – 2,030m

Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau is good for:

Beautiful, authentic, traffic free villages combine with a ski area that has plentiful wide, sunny slopes to explore. Add to that ten ski schools and myriad off-slope activities and you have the perfect recipe for a relaxing family ski holiday.

Did you know?

On Thursdays and Fridays, 6 km of perfectly groomed slopes on the Reither Kogel in Alpbachtal are transformed into one of the largest night skiing areas in Tirol.

Wildschönau is the only place in Austria where Krautinger schnapps (made from turnips) is distilled. It has a unique earthy taste and is sure to warm you up after a day on the slopes!

Photo: Sonja Seisl

Wildschönau

Sonja Seisl is a farmer, beekeeper, and herbal specialist, and lifelong resident of the Wildschönau valley. Born and raised at her family’s farm close to the town of Niederau, she spent ten years as a children’s ski instructor before transitioning to farming, focusing on organic beekeeping and crafting herbal products in her herb kitchen. When she isn’t busy with her bees or leading guided nature walks, Sonja enjoys hiking and skiing. Here she shares her love for the Wildschönau’s natural beauty and her favourite spots in the Ski Juwel ski area.

How does Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau compare to other ski areas in Tirol?

Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau is a hidden gem in Tirol. Far from being crowded, skiers and snowboarders can enjoy a mountain holiday here without the stress of busy slopes or long queues, plus the distances between the villages and the ski lifts are very short, making it extremely easy for families. The villages are very traditional with wooden and stone built chalets giving them real Austrian Alpine charm.