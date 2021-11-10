Featured image credit: TVB Paznaun – Ischgl

The fun lasts longer in Ischgl, and there’s plenty of it to be had. Nestled in a snow-sure high valley between the Silvretta Alps and the Verwall Group, this Tirolean favourite is famous for its extra-long season and vibrant nightlife.

“Home to 239km of slopes in a cross-border ski area with Samnaun-Switzerland, epic off-piste freeriding, and one of the best snowparks in Austria”

Straddling the border between Austria and Switzerland, Ischgl is one of the largest linked ski areas in the Alps. It’s home to 239km of slopes in a cross-border ski area with Samnaun-Switzerland, epic off-piste freeriding, and one of the best snowparks in Austria. One for the thrill seekers for sure, but neighbouring family-friendly resorts and plenty of off-mountain action ensure everyone is well catered for.

Thinking of making the trip? Here’s a quick overview.

How To Get There

If you’re heading to Ischgl from the UK, your best bet is to catch a flight to Innsbruck. From there, there’s a direct, 45-minute train to Landeck-Zams station where you can catch bus 260 to Panzaun in an hour.

The next nearest airports are Munich, Germany (229 km), and Zürich-Kloten, Switzerland (234 km).

Credit: TVB Paznaun – Ischgl

Why Go

Situated between 1,377m and 2,872m, Ischgl enjoys plenty of snow from November to May. This makes it a great option for anyone looking to beat the rush and get away in the early or late season. It also means that excellent conditions are all but guaranteed, so if you don’t like leaving things to chance, Ischgl might be the place for you.

The resort’s snow-sure slopes span 239km, made up of 47km of blue runs, 140km of red runs, an impressive 37km of black runs, and 15km of ski routes. Advanced skiers and snowboarders won’t be short of a challenge, but there’s plenty of scope for beginners and intermediates to hone their skills too.

“Ischgl’s snowpark underwent a full redesign… and now boasts some of the best freestyle action in Austria”

For families, the neighbouring resorts of Galtür, Kappl, and See have lots to offer in the way of mellow slopes and ski schools, and they’re just around the corner from Ischgl.

More interested in hitting jibs than cruising groomers? No problem. Ischgl’s snowpark underwent a full redesign during the 2017/18 season and now boasts some of the best freestyle action in Austria. Hit the assorted kickers and rails in the two park areas, or finally pin down that elusive new trick on the bag-jump.