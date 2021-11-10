Ski Resort Guide | Ischgl - Mpora

Skiing

Ski Resort Guide | Ischgl

Guaranteed snow and guaranteed thrills make this lively resort one of the best in the Alps

Featured image credit: TVB Paznaun – Ischgl

The fun lasts longer in Ischgl, and there’s plenty of it to be had. Nestled in a snow-sure high valley between the Silvretta Alps and the Verwall Group, this Tirolean favourite is famous for its extra-long season and vibrant nightlife.

“Home to 239km of slopes in a cross-border ski area with Samnaun-Switzerland, epic off-piste freeriding, and one of the best snowparks in Austria”

Straddling the border between Austria and Switzerland, Ischgl is one of the largest linked ski areas in the Alps. It’s home to 239km of slopes in a cross-border ski area with Samnaun-Switzerland, epic off-piste freeriding, and one of the best snowparks in Austria. One for the thrill seekers for sure, but neighbouring family-friendly resorts and plenty of off-mountain action ensure everyone is well catered for.

Thinking of making the trip? Here’s a quick overview.

How To Get There

If you’re heading to Ischgl from the UK, your best bet is to catch a flight to Innsbruck. From there, there’s a direct, 45-minute train to Landeck-Zams station where you can catch bus 260 to Panzaun in an hour.

The next nearest airports are Munich, Germany (229 km), and Zürich-Kloten, Switzerland (234 km).

Credit: TVB Paznaun – Ischgl
Credit: TVB Paznaun – Ischgl

Why Go

Situated between 1,377m and 2,872m, Ischgl enjoys plenty of snow from November to May. This makes it a great option for anyone looking to beat the rush and get away in the early or late season. It also means that excellent conditions are all but guaranteed, so if you don’t like leaving things to chance, Ischgl might be the place for you.

The resort’s snow-sure slopes span 239km, made up of 47km of blue runs, 140km of red runs, an impressive 37km of black runs, and 15km of ski routes. Advanced skiers and snowboarders won’t be short of a challenge, but there’s plenty of scope for beginners and intermediates to hone their skills too. 

“Ischgl’s snowpark underwent a full redesign… and now boasts some of the best freestyle action in Austria”

For families, the neighbouring resorts of Galtür, Kappl, and See have lots to offer in the way of mellow slopes and ski schools, and they’re just around the corner from Ischgl.

More interested in hitting jibs than cruising groomers? No problem. Ischgl’s snowpark underwent a full redesign during the 2017/18 season and now boasts some of the best freestyle action in Austria. Hit the assorted kickers and rails in the two park areas, or finally pin down that elusive new trick on the bag-jump.

Credit: TVB Paznaun - Ischgl
Credit: TVB Paznaun - Ischgl
Credit: TVB Paznaun - Ischgl
Credit: TVB Paznaun – Ischgl

Where To Stay

Picking a good hotel in Ischgl can be difficult, but only because there are so many to choose from. The resort has the highest number of luxury hotels of any Austrian ski area. There are 476 accommodation options in total, and more than 80 of those fall into the four-star or five-star category.

Best of them all is the Trofana Royal. This alpine oasis is Austria’s only five-star superior hotel and was named the world’s best ski hotel by the SSI (Skiresort Service International). Guests here enjoy incredible mountain views, a large wellness complex, close proximity to the lifts and gourmet cuisine so good it has earned the hotel’s kitchen a Michelin star and three Gault Millau toques.

“Picking a good hotel in Ischgl can be difficult, but only because there are so many to choose from”

Credit: Ischgl Tourism

Eating And Drinking

Ischgl’s excellent selection of luxury accommodation is matched only by its vast array of gourmet restaurants. From traditional mountain huts serving hearty meals to cutting edge fine-dining establishments creating mind-bending dishes with the finest regional cuisine – you’ll find it all here.

Stüva, at Hotel YSCLA falls into the latter category. Young head chef Benjamin Parth has put his restaurant on the map as one of the best in the country, and was even presented with the ‘Gault Millau Chef of the Year’ award in 2019 at the sprightly age of 30. Known as a master of soups and sauces, his dishes are known for using no more than three flavour components each, attracting culinary aficionados from all over the world.

Credit: TVB Paznaun – Ischgl

Other Activities

Ischgl may be home to some of the best skiing in Austria, but there’s lots to keep visitors entertained away from the slopes too.

Adrenaline junkies will love the Skyfly zipline. The two-kilometre steel rope whisks you through the Kitzloch ravine, hitting speeds of up to 85kmph. And don’t worry about your skis or board, as you can have them strapped to your back for the duration of the flight.

“Adrenaline junkies will love the Skyfly zipline”

For the last 28 years, Ischgl has been home to an annual snow-sculpture competition. Professional sculptors take over the town every January, creating stunning works, which, thanks to the low temperatures, remain in place until the end of April. If you’re planning a trip within that time frame, make sure to check it out.

Fancy a spot of toboggan action? Ischgl has a seven kilometre long run starting above 2,000 m at Idalp, but this only operates at night on Mondays and Tuesdays. The neighbouring villages Kappl and See also have toboggan runs, and these operate during the day and at night.

“Adventurous (and extremely fit) skiers should attempt the Gold Smuggler’s loop”

Hit This Run

Less of a run and more of a circuit, but adventurous (and extremely fit) skiers should attempt the Gold Smuggler’s loop. This epic ski circuit is one of the most challenging in the world and covers over 60km and 13,740 vertical metres. 

Confident? Enter the competition by downloading the iSki Ischgl app and passing through the circuit’s 13 checkpoints on the same day.

In association with

