Any red-blooded snowsports aficionado will be right at home in Kitzbühel. This historic town is home to one of Austria’s largest and most iconic ski resorts. It’s one of the birthplaces of Alpine skiing, a cross-country Mecca, and host of the prestigious Hahnenkamm World Cup Races for the last 82 years.

Still need a reason to visit? This enchanting Austrian resort also boasts great shopping, a high concentration of gourmet restaurants, and more cosy mountain huts than you can shake a ski pole at. Tempted? Here’s what you need to know.

How To Get There

In terms of accessibility, Kitzbühel is in a prime location. With Munich to the north (120km), Salzburg to the east (80km) and Innsbruck to the west (95km), it’s nice and easy to get to from the vast majority of UK city airports.

The best option is to fly into Innsbruck and hop on a direct train to Kitzbühel which will take you just over an hour. Quick, pain free, and leaving you with more time to enjoy the mountains.

Why Go

With 233km of pristine groomed slopes, an extra-long ski season running from October until the end of the Easter holidays, 57 lifts and a whopping 70km of cross-country trails, it’s no wonder Kitzbühel has been repeatedly voted the best ski resort in Austria.

Experienced skiers can test themselves by taking on the longest ski circuit in the world. It’s a round trip of just under 35km that can be started at any point. Ski from Going am Wilden Kaiser, across to the Kitzbühel Alps to Hollersbach in the Hohe Tauern, without ever using the same slope twice. Best of all, it only requires one lift pass: the KitzSkiWelt Ticket.

Families and beginners can make use of the valley’s numerous free practise lifts to hone their skills before tackling their first blue runs. There are also three toboggan runs and 11 ski schools to keep budding mountain lovers busy.

The town itself is pretty spectacular too. It dates back to the 12th century, boasting a mix of medieval buildings and traditional Austrian architecture. Here you’ll find an assortment of artisan shops, boutique hotels, local museums and some of the best food anywhere in the Alps.

Make sure to pick up a KitzSki Pure Card for your stay. This reusable pass was launched last winter and is made from 100-percent recyclable Tyrolean wood. It’s a world first, and can be used to access the mountain lifts all year around. Pick one up for €3 at the lift stations, or buy online and you’ll have the option to have it engraved with your name.