Why Go

There are plenty of great reasons to pay this stunning resort a visit. It’s supremely family friendly, offering lots of ski schools, an abundance of mountain huts and 73km of blue slopes for beginner skiers and snowboarders to hone their skills.

There’s also direct access to Snow Space Salzburg, one of Austria’s five largest ski regions, with more than 210km of pristine, groomed pistes. Want more? Multi-day ski passes open up the entire Ski Amadé resort. Here you’re free to explore 760km of slopes, accessible via a network of 270 lifts.

St. Johann in Salzburg might be a playground for beginners, but there’s still lots on offer for advanced riders too. Experienced skiers and snowboarders can enjoy 103km of red runs and 8km of black runs within the St Johann in Salzburg area. Or, for those more interested in hitting jibs than cruising down groomers, the Alpendorf Snowpark offers over 30 features, including 10 kickers to test your aerial skills.

Credit: St. Johann In Salzburg

Where To Stay

Check into Verwöhnhotel Berghof for stunning views, luxurious rooms, ski-in access and plenty of post-ski pampering to boot. Treat yourself to a swim and a sauna after a long day on the slopes, or hang out in the bar before heading into town for the evening.

If you’d prefer to stay in, the in-house restaurant offers a six-course menu full of delicious, gourmet food, using local ingredients. Make sure to grab breakfast before you head out for the day, and don’t forget to pop back in the afternoon for some cake to refuel.

Another luxurious option is the Sonnhof Alpendorf. It’s just down the road in neighbouring Alpendorf and is home to one of the biggest and best spas in the area. Even if you don’t stay there, it’s worth just stopping by for a massage and a dip in the pool.

Credit: St. Johann In Salzburg

Eating And Drinking

The best thing about holidaying in the mountains is that you can consume your calories guilt-free, safe in the knowledge that you’ll easily burn them off tomorrow. Just as well, because there’s no shortage of incredible food to get stuck into in St Johann in Salzburg.

Cafe Schiebel is the place to go when it comes to indulging your sweet tooth. It’s the best bakery in town for cakes and sweet treats, all made in house. While you’re there, make sure to try the Bienenstich (Bee Sting) cake. It’s a German favourite, made with natural, raw ingredients and freshly baked every day.

No trip to the Austrian Alps would be complete without a few beers, so head over to ONDAS Bar to check out some of the local brews.

Pictured: Salzburg in winter. Credit: Getty Images / iStock

Other Activities

There’s more than just skiing and snowboarding to keep visitors to the area entertained. Why not ditch the planks for a day and strap on a pair of snowshoes instead? There are lots of scenic trails to explore and hills to climb. Or if you fancy something a little less taxing, head into the town for a spot of retail therapy instead.

There’s lots to do in the town, but if you do happen to fancy a change of scenery, Salzburg is only 45 minutes away on the train and is well worth a visit for the photographs alone.

Hit This Run

Follow in the footsteps of ski royalty and hurl yourself down the Hermann Maier FIS World Cup race course. The 600-metre slope is located in the heart of the Snow Space Salzburg ski resort and features a 200-metre drop in altitude from top to bottom.

Head here for more information on St. Johann In Salzburg.