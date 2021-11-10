Featured image credit: Zell-am-See-Kaprun Tourism

Don’t forget to pack a camera along with your skis or snowboard when you visit Zell am See-Kaprun. This stunning resort south of Salzburg in the Kitzbühel Alps is formed of a mountain, a glacier, and two historic towns, including Zell am See, which looks out over the glistening waters of Lake Zell.

“Pack a camera with your skis or snowboard when you visit Zell am See-Kaprun”

Thanks to the resort’s location and the fact that it encompasses its very own glacier, Zell am See-Kaprun offers guaranteed snow and an extra-long season which spans October to June. This, combined with the world-class mixed-ability slopes, high concentration of gourmet restaurants and jaw-dropping views makes Zell am See-Kaprun one of the most unique and versatile winter destinations in Europe.

Tempted? Here’s what you need to know before planning your visit.

How To Get There

It’s quick and easy to reach Zell am See-Kaprun from most major cities. Salzburg and Innsbruck are 80km and 160km away respectively, and Munich is 200km away across the border in Germany.

It’s possible to catch a direct train from either Salzburg or Innsbruck, arriving at Zell am See station in two hours or less. From Munich, the train takes approximately three hours and you’ll need to change once in either Wörgl or Schwarzach-St. Veit.

Alternatively, contact your accommodation and they’ll be able to advise you on transfer services and perhaps even arrange one for you.

Credit: Zell am See-Kaprun Tourism / Faistauer-Photography

Why Go

There’s plenty to tempt prospective holidaymakers to Zell am See-Kaprun, and even more to keep them coming back again and again. For starters, it’s really several resorts in one. The two main ski areas are Kitzsteinhorn Glacier in Kaprun and the Schmittenhöhe, Zell am See. Both areas offer incredible slopes for experienced skiers while nearby Maiskogel is perfect for beginners, with gentle, wide pistes that run all the way down to Kaprun town centre. There’s even a beginner’s snow park, Maisi Park, which has lots of wave runs and small ramps – great prep before hitting the bigger parks.

The Kitzsteinhorn is SalzburgerLand’s only glacier ski resort, and it’s now easier than ever to access thanks to a new cable-car connection from the centre of Kaprun. Once up there, you’ll be able to enjoy incredible snow-sure slopes up to 3,000m, epic freeride and ski-touring routes, and no less than three snow parks. There’s even a superpipe that attracts plenty of pros to the area every season.

“The two main ski areas are Kitzsteinhorn Glacier in Kaprun and the Schmittenhöhe”

You can discover this wonderful skiing area with a Ski ALPIN CARD. The card gives you access to 408km of slopes – Kitzsteinhorn Gletscher, Schmittenhöhe Zell am See and Skicircus Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn.

Downloading the brand-new Zell am See-Kaprun app is the best way to get all of the information while you’re at the resort. It’s completely free and includes everything from piste maps and hiking trails to weather and ski-rental recommendations.