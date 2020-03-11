OK. OK. Cards on the table time. There has been some discussion in certain recesses of the internet regarding the matter of whether this footage of a skier angrily smashing up a drone on the slopes of Les Arcs is real or fake. We’ve watched the two respective clips a few times now and we’re very much torn on what to think. On the one hand, why is the woman filming them in the first place and why do some of the lines sound scripted? On the other hand, if this is acting then fair play… the dialogue is delivered with some real gusto and, quite frankly, give the drone smasher in particular an award.

“Punch the drone, monsieur”

Gut instinct. It’s fake. But then maybe that’s just unwarranted cynicism induced by the fake news age we’re living in. Or maybe we just want it to be real because who, let’s be honest, hasn’t in their darkest moments thought of doing the exact same thing to a drone before? On some level, maybe we’re all just hoping to live our angriest life through the actions of a French skier we’ve never met. Punch the drone, monsieur. Kill the drone, s’il vous plaît. Make the drone sound stop, merci beaucoup.

Give both the videos a watch and see what you think. Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? Caught in a landslide, no escape from reality. Open your eyes, look up to the skies and see. I’m just a poor boy, I need no sympathy. Because I’m easy come, easy go, little high, little low. Any way the wind blows doesn’t really matter to me, to me. Yeah, think it’s fake to be honest.

