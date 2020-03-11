Rage Against The Machine | French Skier Attacks a Drone In Viral Video Footage - Mpora

Share

Skiing

Rage Against The Machine | French Skier Attacks a Drone In Viral Video Footage

The incident occurred in Les Arcs, but the internet can't decide whether it was staged or not

OK. OK. Cards on the table time. There has been some discussion in certain recesses of the internet regarding the matter of whether this footage of a skier angrily smashing up a drone on the slopes of Les Arcs is real or fake. We’ve watched the two respective clips a few times now and we’re very much torn on what to think. On the one hand, why is the woman filming them in the first place and why do some of the lines sound scripted? On the other hand, if this is acting then fair play… the dialogue is delivered with some real gusto and, quite frankly, give the drone smasher in particular an award.

“Punch the drone, monsieur”

Gut instinct. It’s fake. But then maybe that’s just unwarranted cynicism induced by the fake news age we’re living in. Or maybe we just want it to be real because who, let’s be honest, hasn’t in their darkest moments thought of doing the exact same thing to a drone before? On some level, maybe we’re all just hoping to live our angriest life through the actions of a French skier we’ve never met. Punch the drone, monsieur. Kill the drone, s’il vous plaît. Make the drone sound stop, merci beaucoup.

Give both the videos a watch and see what you think. Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? Caught in a landslide, no escape from reality. Open your eyes, look up to the skies and see. I’m just a poor boy, I need no sympathy. Because I’m easy come, easy go, little high, little low. Any way the wind blows doesn’t really matter to me, to me. Yeah, think it’s fake to be honest.

You May Also Like

Piste Off TV | Welcome To Our Ski Cabin

Queueing For Powder | Footage of Chairlift Line in Colorado Ski Resort Goes Viral

Share

Topics:

video

Related Articles

Adventure Cycling & Cycle Touring

Cycling For Soup | One Man's 2500km Journey

Craving the taste of home, and wanting to raise awareness and money for two charities, Alvaro took his bike for a ride

Cycling 4 Soup | How One Man Rode 2500km In 10 Days For The Taste Of Home
Mountain Biking

What The Heck | Danny MacAskill Rides Abandoned Island

Your man Danny MacAskill's been treating a very quiet Scottish island like his own personal playground

Danny MacAskill Rides New Santa Cruz E-Bike On Abandoned Scottish Island of Inchkeith
Multi Sport

Top 5 | Instagram Videos of the Week

OK, who thought they'd be watching a moose stampeding down a ski slope this week?

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week
Snowboarding

Chamonix First Descent | Julien Herry and Yannick Boissenot

This is one seriously steep ski descent

Chamonix First Descent | Julien Herry and Yannick Boissenot Ride Steep Line In France
Mountain Biking

Light Speed | Brandon Semenuk In Hakuba Valley

Even by Semenuk's lofty standards, this mountain biking edit is something pretty special

Light Speed | Brandon Semenuk Goes Full Charge Mountain Biking In Hakuba Valley
Mountain Biking

POV | World's Longest Urban Downhill Track

At the RBMCA, there's just 1,500 steps between you and the finish line

Watch Tomas Slavik's Winning Run on World's Longest Urban Downhill Track
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production