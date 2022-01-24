Yeah, Sweden might not be known for its high mountains, especially when you consider there aren’t any Swedish Mountains that are even close to being featured in our Europe’s highest mountain roundup.

But, up until recently (2016), it was believed that there were only 11 peaks over 2,000 metres in Sweden. Now, with glaciers melting and terrain shifting, it has been discovered that there are, in fact, 12 peaks above 2,000 metres in the elongated country.

In the most recent episode of Scott’s Freedom To Explore series, Jackie Paaso gathered up an (impressively talented) crew of shredders to explore Sielmatjåkka, the recently christened 2,000 metre peak, while looking to become the first team to climb and ski all of Sweden’s 2,000 metre peaks in a oner.

The group was made up of two freeride power couples: Jackie and Reine Barkered (both Freeride World Tour veterans), and La Grave-based IFMGA mountain guides Erin Smart and Benjamin Ribeyre. The team aimed to use human powered transport (pulks and ski touring skis) to connect the area in the Sarek and Stora Sjöfallets National Parks – which is quickly becoming known as ‘Europe’s last wilderness’.

Credit: Martin Olson

This linkup took them over 415 kilometres through some of Sweden’s most breathtaking, yet perhaps its harshest, environment. Not only was the terrain looking mighty fine, but (as you’d hope from an hour long ski touring documentary) the skiing was on another level, too. Maybe it’s time to book a trip to Sweden…

Credit: Martin Olson

Credit: Martin Olson

Credit: Martin Olson

You May Also Like

FWT 22 | Freeride World Tour Returns

How To Be A Pro Skier | Nikolai’s 14 Tips

End of an Era | Candide Thovex and Faction Part Ways

Highest Mountains In France | Top 10