Weight: 450g

Price: £170

It’s fair to say that your brain is a bloody vital organ. Obviously, all your organs are vital but this is one of the most important ones. Whether you’re hooning it down a world cup piste, throwing threes in the park, or bagging that bucket list dream couloir you need to give your brain the protection it deserves. This helmet, the Smith Code MIPS, is the gold standard of helmet technology and is just what your head requires.

Features

MIPS injury prevention technology is quickly taking over the ski and snowboard industry, and the Code MIPS helmet is packed full of the stuff. MIPS reduces the rotational forces exerted on the brain (which mitigates any unnecessary strain on brain tissues) during a collision while also offering superior protection and injury prevention.

This reduction of rotational forces is achieved through the use of a separate internal layer that sits close to your head, but away from the external shell of the helmet. This internal layer allows the helmet to move 10 –15 mm around your head, thus reducing the initial rattle of your head as it strikes the floor or an immovable object.