Smith Code MIPS Ski Helmet 2020 – 2021 | Review

You quite simply can't get better protection (and style) than the Smith Code MIPS helmet

Why we chose the Smith Code MIPS: Safe, durable, ventilated

Weight: 450g
Price: £170

It’s fair to say that your brain is a bloody vital organ. Obviously, all your organs are vital but this is one of the most important ones. Whether you’re hooning it down a world cup piste, throwing threes in the park, or bagging that bucket list dream couloir you need to give your brain the protection it deserves. This helmet, the Smith Code MIPS, is the gold standard of helmet technology and is just what your head requires.

“The Smith Code MIPS is the gold standard of helmet technology”

Features

MIPS injury prevention technology is quickly taking over the ski and snowboard industry, and the Code MIPS helmet is packed full of the stuff. MIPS reduces the rotational forces exerted on the brain (which mitigates any unnecessary strain on brain tissues) during a collision while also offering superior protection and injury prevention.

This reduction of rotational forces is achieved through the use of a separate internal layer that sits close to your head, but away from the external shell of the helmet. This internal layer allows the helmet to move 10 –15 mm around your head, thus reducing the initial rattle of your head as it strikes the floor or an immovable object.

On top of all that MIPS goodness, the shell of the Code MIPS also protects you from impacts by making use of Koroyd. Koroyd is essentially an alternative to traditional foam. Rather than using a thick section of molded foam, Koroyd features hollow tubes vertically stacked next to each other to create a barrier between your head and any incoming objects. In using these tubes, Koroyd helps to reduce weight, improve ventilation and of course, provide impact protection.

“Koroyd helps to reduce weight, improve ventilation and … provide impact protection”

Aside from the all important safety features, this helmet looks the part too with a clean design and matte colourways available. The inner features a “technical knit lining”, but this can still be paired with a beanie – thanks to the amount of adjustability the BOA dial gives you.

Conclusion

You can’t really go wrong with the Smith Code MIPS. Featuring a MIPS inner, Koroyd protection, all in a sleek design, the Code MIPS is a worthy investment to protect that brain of yours. It’ll also help you look the part on the slopes (always important, let’s be honest).

